….Directs Wike to Withdraw the Statement as a Matter of Urgency

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a

statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu

Ikanya and circulated by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze his Media

Consultant on Friday to Media Organisations stated that the leadership

of Rivers State APC has counselled itself not to react to most of the

unfortunate and misguided innuendos usually credited to Governor

Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike of Rivers State as the party is not so sure of

the soundness of his mind but attacking and using uncouth words on

President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander in Chief of

the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not a comment

the party can sweep under the carpet.

Governor Wike in the said statement attempts to incite the Rivers

State people against their President by insinuating that the President

abandoned the State since he assumed office. The exact words of Gov

Wike: “Since the administration has abandoned Rivers State for three

years, this visit may be a blessing in disguise”. To us this statement

is inciting, provoking, uncouth and unacceptable and should be

withdrawn as a matter of urgency as we will not for any reason risk

the life of our dear President in the hands of Gov Wike and his

misguided cohorts.

The party warned Wike that the President’s visit is not the same as

the visit of some Northern Governors that visited Port Harcourt in

2014 to sympathise with their colleague the then Governor of Rivers

State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi over the wicked humiliation he

suffered in the hands of Wike and his collaborators. The party

recalled with nostalgia how Wike then State Minister of Education of

the Federal Republic of Nigeria ordered his militia group the

Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) to attack these Governors in

2014. The party warns that incase Wike is nursing similar thought

against President Buhari during his visit he should bury it before it

germinates as the scenario is no longer thesame as that of 2014.

The party states that, “Our fear is not misplaced as we all know the

type of politics associated with Wike – politics of violence but we

wish to reiterate that no harm should be visited either on our

President or any member of his delegates for any reason whatsoever

during the said visit”.

The party further stated that the visit of Mr. President is to

commiserate with the people of Omoku in ONELGA for the sad and

unfortunate killings of their loved ones during the New Year massacre

by some associates of Governor Wike and not to come and commission

Motor Parks and markets as projects allegedly claimed to have been

constructed by Governor Wike.

On the false allegation that President Buhari abandoned Rivers State

since he assumed office, the party reiterated that the present Federal

Government under the watchful eyes of President Buhari has not and

will not abandon Rivers State knowing very well the risks that most of

us took to get him elected even at the risk of our lives in the hands

of Gov Wike and his collaborators.

The party affirmed this by stating that President Buhari has visited

Rivers State on four remarkable occasions through Vice President Yemi

Osibanjo to either establish a peace pact in Niger Delta region,

commission or flag off key projects in Rivers State and for Gov Wike

because of politics to turn around to accuse President Buhari of

abandoning Rivers State is to us unacceptable, wicked, evil, divisive

and exhibition of ingratitude to a man who have done much to develop

Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.

For avoidance of doubt, the party recalled that Prof Yemi Osibanjo

with the express approval of President Buhari visited Rivers State to

kick-start the Ogoni cleanup exercise abandoned by the PDP government

with the connivance of Governor Wike; visited Rivers State to kick

start the Bonny-Bodo Road and was in Rivers State in another occasion

to inaugurate the world-class fertilizer plant built by Indorama Eleme

Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, in Port Harcourt among other visits

by the Presidency.

Gov. Wike forgot so soon that Dr. Jonathan a son of the region in his

six years as the President of Nigeria acknowledged that he failed

Rivers State and the Niger Delta region by not embarking on any

meaningful project in the region apart from imposing him Chief Nyesom

Wike as the Governor of Rivers State to promote insecurity in the

State and the region.

The party further stated that the APC led FG under President Buhari

has proved within less than three years that APC has the best interest

of the State and region at heart by the various interventions the

Federal Government has embarked upon in the region within the last

three years:

1. The party recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari Administration

released a whopping sum of N900 billion owed the Niger Delta

Development Corporation (NDDC) by previous federal administrations

including the administration of Dr. Jonathan to assist the body

complete most of her projects in Rivers State and other States in the

Niger Delta region.

2. Rivers State will benefit from the unprecedented allocation of over

one Hundred and twenty five billion Naira (N125b) out of the N8.612

trillion appropriation bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 to the National Assembly to fund capital

projects in 2018 in the Niger Delta region.

3. Rivers State will surely benefit from the N53.89 billion earmarked

for Niger Delta Ministry and N71.2 billion for Niger Delta Development

Commission for capital projects, also to benefit from the budgetary

allocation for the Niger Delta amnesty programme retained at N65

billion with the budgetary allocation of N17.32 billion earmarked for

the completion of the East-West Road.

4. Rivers State will benefit from the Maritime University located at

Okerenkoko in Delta State with N5bn budgeted in the 2018 budget for

its formal take off. This is a university aimed at to assist in the

development and emancipation of the Niger Delta region

5. To demonstrate the seriousness over the full implementation of the

Ogoni clean-up exercise and the execution of the Multi-Billion Naira

Bomu-Bonny road project budgetary provisions were all made in the 2018

budget which when completed would open up the economic potentials of

the Niger Delta Region beyond the shores of Nigeria all in Rivers

State.

6. The APC-led Federal Government apart from above named projects,

embarked upon the following projects – the Calabar – Lagos Rail Line

that cuts across the State, the renovation/reconstruction of both

Enugu – Port Harcourt and the West-East Road, the renovation of the

Afam Power plant in Rivers State, resumption of work on the Port

Harcourt International Airport, renovation and reconstruction of the

Enugu – Port Harcourt Rail Line, among other projects all these

projects that were abandoned by the PDP governments.

The Rivers State people should call Wike to order and ask him to

explain how President Buhari has abandoned the State while embarking

upon all these named projects.

Gov Wike in his misguided statement titled, “BUHARI’S VISIT TO RIVERS

WILL NOT REVIVE DEAD APC IN THE STATE.” further stated and we quote,

“Maybe the President is coming to make sure that he will improve the

fortunes of the APC that is dead in Rivers State. Apart from Jesus

Christ, we don’t know of anyone who has risen a dead thing. APC is a

dead party in Rivers State. No matter how you fast and pray, it will

never wake up”.

The party described Wike’s statement as laughable because a party with

two Senators (Senator Abe and Senator Uchendu) to Wike’s dying party

(PDP) one sleeping Senator can’t be said to be a dead party in Rivers

state unless he was misquoted. The party expresses joy that Wike by

today is the Chief Campaign Officer of APC for the 2019 general

elections based on his wicked policies against the youths, students,

civil servants, pensioners and foreign investors in the State; “though

we are sad over Wike’s lack of good policies to improve the lots of

our people but we will ensure that he is voted out come 2019

unfailingly to enable us enthrone a government that will be ready to

work for the people of Rivers State.

In the said statement credited to Wike, he stated further, “Let nobody

bother him or herself that the President is coming for security

reasons. We don’t have security challenges in the state” If that is

the case, we will like to ask Governor Wike alias Mr. Disaster, “why

is he budgeting a whopping sum of twenty Billion Naira (N22b) to

establish a private Army Unit named Neighbourhood Watch or is he

saying that he intends to divert this fund to his private businesses.

Wike should educate us on what his actual motive is if we don’t have

any security challenges in the State.

Finally, the party commends and congratulates President Buhari not

only for this initiative to visit the State at this period but to wish

him a happy stay as a true son of the State based on his love and

commitment towards the development of the State.