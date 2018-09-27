DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Why The Dunamis International Gospel Church (Senior Pastor Paul Idoko) Should Repent – By Comr. Ajagun Adewale

I don’t engage myself in religion criticism or man of God nonchalance, #but on this #note i must imitate my saviour Jesus Christ who went into the synagogue and dismantled every form of unacceptable manners in his father’s house like he said here is not a market place!

It is high time we orientate the god’s of men who parade themselves as man of God every now and then, they let little opportunity get into their head with bitterness doctrine.

They commercialize my Father’s house with conspiracy theories while brainwashing the innocent souls. Timothy, Steven, Peter prayed for the tormentors to the point of death, they never took the fight upon themselves because they believed the war and victory is of the most high God. This are the real men of God,

Men of God act like Christ in all dealings, they are as intelligent like Christ himself, humble, patient, faithful, reliable, diligent, transparent, Holy, enduring and preaches truth and prepared their people morally and spiritually for the second coming of Messiah. Nowonder Christianity was derived from the word “Christ-Like” in the book of act, unfortunately Act 3:19 is now the reverse case for the crops of pastors we are having nowadays.

Pastor Paul Idoko Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Church. Need to go back to theology school of moral, thought and pray for anointing baptism, i watched his misguided lamentation and i was disappointed and dissatisfied with his frustrated doctrine and bitterness leadership in my Father’s house i hereby summon him to desist from devil camp

And stop advancing wolves in sheepskin within our society.

That was the exact errors done by Muslim faith in the time past through bitterness, anger, hatred preaching which unfortunately formed basis for terrorism out of ignorance and the civilised and Holy ones amongst them are now using all the resources at their disposal to shun anti-humanity practice.

If we can’t address people the way we should be addressed definitely i fear such individual are challenging God existence. Because my Bibble tells me Love your neighbours as thyself, i have never come across any specifications.

Little wonder why the late legendary Afropop Artist Fela Anikulapo Kuti rubbished the hypocrisy and mediocrity obsession of some hungry pastors and Imam disguising under the umbrella of God Saints.

Pastor Paul and the likes are to repent and ask for genuine Holy Spirit before it will be too late.

Comr. Ajagun Adewale

NOGPAN SECRETARY 🇳🇬