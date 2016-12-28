Why Sheriff’s Aide, Bwala, Was Convicted By Court

By Tony Icheku, Abuja

If Inuwa Bwala was to belong to profession like medicine or law where

practitioners are registered before they can practice, he would have

been struck off the register of practitioners for unprofessional

conduct and criminality. But in Nigeria, the practice of journalism is

not strictly regimented, thus when Bwala was caught with his fingers

literarily in the soup pot, he was let off with a light tap on his

itchy fingers. It was indeed a

case of ‘everyday for the thief, one day for the owner’

That day of reckoning came for Bwala on November 14, 2016, when

Justice M. T. Salihu of Federal High Court, Maiduguri fined him over

N5 million for false publication, and authoring a false petition.

Bwala, sacked as Commissioner for Information in Borno State under

controversial circumstances is also the publisher of National Trail

newspaper. He was dragged to the Federal High Court, Maiduguri by

Yusuf Dikko. Amongst other reliefs, Dikko sought a declaration that

the purported publication made in the April 27 – May 3, 2016 edition

of the newspaper by Bwala, his newspaper, the National Trail and his

reporter, Dauda Mbaya was false.

He further sought a declaration that a 2-page petition

against the Borno Commissioner of Police, CP allegedly authored by him

was false.

In the course of the trial which also had the Borno State Commissioner

of Police as 4th respondent, it emerged that Bwala concocted a

fictitious petition to the CP signing Yusuf Dikko as the author. He

then published the fictitious petition in National Trail. This caused

the arrest, detention and unquantifiable suffering to Dikko,

Justice Salihu delivering judgment, granted Dikko his relief,

specifically that the purported publication made in the April 27 – May

3, 2016 edition of the National Trail was false. He further declared

as false the 2-page petition against the Borno Commissioner of

Police, CP allegedly authored by Dikko. He restrained Bwala and his

agents from further publication of false stories against Dikko.

Justice Salihu also ordered Bwala, to tender unreserved apology to

him in any national daily newspaper widely read in the North-east,

particularly in Maiduguri. Bwala and his newspaper company, Trail

Publications Limited are also to pay N5 million jointly as damages

for authoring the false publication which led to the arrest, detention

of Dikko and causing him ridicule, embarrassment and suffering.

The 4th respondent, the CP was fined N1 million for illegal arrest and

detention of Dikko without any complaint or having any reasonable

justification to do so. The respondents were equally jointly and

severally fined N600,000 as costs of litigation.

There were reports that some quarters in Borno State were elated at

the fines slammed on Bwala, a journalist with years of practice behind

him and currently the Media aide to Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, the

factional National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Since he was eased off the cabinet of Borno State Governor Kashim

Shettima, Bwala had wielded his pen rather unprofessionally and

mercenarily, hacking perceived political opponents.

Indeed, the Borno State Government had instituted several suits on

libel against him, but such cases had suffered hiccoughs here and

there. Bwala often offers a stout defense of him being victim of

political victimisation, even when his reports drips with falsehood,

unconfirmed allegations and outright concortion

Nigeria’s loose laws governing the practice of journalism had allowed

villians like Bwala to severally, deliberately publish one-sided,

distorted and alarmist stories against opponents for selfish, personal

agenda and mercantile interests.

Though advocates of freedom of speech and freedom of expression are

vehemently opposed against laws regulating the practice of journalism.

Nonetheless, they maintain that transparency, integrity and

accountability should serve as ethical standards. The international

body, Society of Professional Journalists insists in their ethical

standards that

“Deliberate distortion is never permissible”.

In the United States of America, USA where freedom of expression

advocates hold the First Amendment guaranteeing free speech as

‘untouchable’, some 17 States had made it a criminal offence to lie in

politics, for instance, the law in West Virginia states: “Any person

who shall, knowingly, make or publish, or cause to be made or

published, any false statement in regard to any candidate, which

statement is intended or tends to affect any voting at any election

whatever is guilty of a misdemeanor, and, on conviction thereof, shall

be fined not more than ten thousand dollars, or confined in jail for

not more than one year, or, in the discretion of the court, shall be

subject to both such fine and imprisonment.”

By implication, if a scamp like Inuwa Bwala committed the offence for

which he had been convicted in West Virgina, USA, he would be cooling

his heels in prison. Unfortunately, even if he pays the fine, he will

still continue to use his rag-tag newspaper to concort falsehood,

extort and blackmail for his greed and mercantilist agenda.

Bwala’s conviction indeed lends credence to arguments in the past by

the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to Gov. Shettima,

Malam Isa Gusau, that Bwala is part of the cabal that is telling all

manner of lies against his principal.

In an interview, Gusau has described the cabal as “very desperate

politicians struggling for power” and engaging in the fabrication of

all manner of reports published online and in newspapers against the

Borno governor.

“A cabal whose thuggish wing is led by a cruel and hurt sacked

commissioner is behind all the blackmail. The members want power at

all cost but have lost out in the APC and are not being welcomed in

the PDP in Borno, so they are politically homeless and would stop at

nothing to set other homes on fire”, Gusau argued.

Perhaps with the conviction of desperados like Bwala, time has come

to take another look at the laws governing the practice of journalism

in Nigeria. A stitch in time saves nine