Why Saraki Is Afraid Of Reconvening – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Senate President Bukola Saraki has refused to reconvene National Assembly because he is afraid of impeachment.

The APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in a phone interview with Daily Trust yesterday, said the Senator knew that the party had the two-third majority needed to impeach him.

Nabena said Saraki was just buying time thinking that the party would negotiate with him, advising the Senate President to reconvene National Assembly in the interest of the country.

When asked whether the APC was still insisting that National Assembly should reconvene to consider INEC Budget, virements from Mr President and other issues raised by the National Chairman, he said, “Yes, because it is for the good of the country and the masses if the National Assembly reconvenes. The budget is something that will affect everybody. So, it’s not for personal interest. Budget is meant for the country. We all know that the INEC issue is still outstanding, security and other issues of economic importance.

“So, we are still insisting that Senate President should reconvene the National Assembly. His only fear – he is afraid because he knows that the numbers are there. That is why he is afraid. But he is just buying time. All what he is doing is just to buy time to negotiate with him this time around.”

Asked if the APC was insisting that he (Saraki) should resign, Nabena said, “He needs to resign from the position since he has moved to the PDP. And this is not negotiable. Nobody is negotiating with him. And if he doesn’t, he will be impeached democratically.”

When reminded that there had been argument over what actually constituted the two-third majority, the APC acting spokesman said, “That is what I’m telling you. He knows that the two-third is there. He knows. That is why he is buying time. First of all, he must understand that the country comes first before any individual interest. If that is what is going to make the country move forward, the people also know that. So, the country cannot be held to standstill because of one man. So, if he is not afraid, let him come.”