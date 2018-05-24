DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Super Eagles continued their build-up to the 2018 World Cup with a training session at the Practice Pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and the highlight of the session was midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who trained separately for the second day in a row and Completesportsnigeria.com can authoritatively reveal the reason for this.

Contrary to speculations that the decision to have Ndidi train separately was as a result of injury concerns, coach Gernot Rohr had exclusively told our sister publication Complete Football magazine’s special World Cup edition that the Leicester City star will be put on a special programme at the Eagles camp after a gruelling season in which he played over 40 games for the Foxes.

In the interview just before Ndidi’s injury in the game against Crystal Palace which ended his season for Leicester City, Rohr had revealed that he had a special training plan for the player.

Asked whether he was worried over the number of games played by the Leicester City star and the possibility of a burnout before the World Cup, Rohr told Complete Football: “Ndidi is playing so many games without the benefit of a Christmas break or holiday. I talked to his manager Claude Puel to give him a break after our two friendly games in which we also needed him to play so we couldn’t rest him.

“The manager listened to my appeal and gave him one match to rest which I don’t think was enough but he’s young and committed so I believe he will recover quickly.

“We plan to give him one week break after his club’s last game of the season before he will join up with the national team. Then we will start a specific programme for him to allow him recover fully before the first game against Croatia.”

The complete interview is available in the Complete Football World Cup edition coming out on Monday 28 May, 2018 so you may want to book with your vendor.