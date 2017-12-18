Why Imo Speaker May Emerge Okorocha’s Successor

By Tunde Jacobs

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state may shock citizens of his state as well as his humble loyalists over his choice of the incumbent Speaker of the State Assembly,honourable Acho Ihim as his successor against his widely clamored son -in-law ,Uche Nwosu.

A reliable source who hinted 247ureports attributed the smooth budget presentation of the Governor on Wednesday after the hiccups that preceded the presentation which saw a boycott of the earlier presentation by the House members and the shameful distance of the House by seventeen out of the twenty seven members of the House as well as the declaration of the Committee Chairman on ISOPADEC and NNDC at the House,Henry Ezediaro who claimed the House jointly endorse the State’s chief of Staff,and Governor Okorocha’s son -in-law, Uche Nwosu as the candidate of the All progressive Congress (APC) in the state as an indication that the governor may have anointed the Speaker.

Shortly after the endorsement,the Speaker who seemed to have been slighted by the endorsement considering his interest for the plum position countered the endorsement which also did not go down well with Nwosu who consulted the governor on the matter.

But after assurance from Governor Okorocha that his earlier promise of making him his successor was rekindled,the Speaker was purported to have harmonised with his members to allow the presentation of the budget.

The source also attributed the appointment of Nnamdi Obiaraeri as the Commissioner for Information in Governor Okorocha’s new cabinet as an indication that he may have been compensated as against his earlier tipped to represent Imo North at the senate by Governor Okorocha ,which would have marred the chances of the Speaker succeeding Governor for the obvious reasons that both Ihim and Obiaraeri hails from same LGAs.

Already,the source hinted that Governor Okorocha had intended to break the ranks of senator Benjamin Uwajumogu and Ifeanyi Araraume strongly contesting for governorship seat who also hails from same.