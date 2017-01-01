Why Ibegbulem Paddles Much Power In Okowa’s Government

The Principal Secretary (PS) to the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who also doubles as Okowa’s Killer Squad, Hilary Ibegbulem, is one in the government whose name sends many quivering because of his antecedents in killing anyone that comes across Okowa, particularly when such person (s) wants to stand as hindrance to the governor’s aspirations.

Mr. Ibegbulem, who is said to have several murder cases against him in multiple police stations, including Delta State Police Command, has always evaded prosecution because of his boss’s influence over and bribes to law enforcement agencies across the country.

In one example several years ago following the gruesome murder of an Agbor youth named Mr. Arthur Agbe, the attempts of the victim’s family to seek justice have remained unfruitful due to Okowa’s influence and bribery of the police according to a petition.

The Agbe family wrote several petitions to the President, the Inspector General of Police, the Delta State Police Command, and other relevant authorities through their legal counsel but to date they have not gotten justice.

The Agbe family accused Governor Okowa, as well as Kingsley Emu, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Ifeanyi Eboigbe, Okowa’s Chief of Staff, and others of sponsoring the horrific murder.

Mr. John Agbe, the father of the victim, said that sometime in October 2003 his son Arthur was hired along with others to assist with clearing a parcel of land in Boji-Boji, Owa, Delta State, men wielding machetes and other blunt weapons attacked the group, which was “beaten to a pulp,” according to the father’s petition.

“My son did not survive the attack,” the petition continues. The assailants “were later identified as members of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s killer squad, led by Hilary Ibegbulem, which Okowa uses to settle political, land and communal disputes.”

Dr. Okowa, then the Delta State Commissioner for Health, used his influence to quash police investigations of the killers.

The family’s petition appealed for renewed investigations into the murderers and their sponsors, including Governor Okowa, and listed other atrocities attributed to them, including murders, assaults, illegal demolitions, and at Delta State University, Abraka, the alleged rape of students. The cases are still pending at multiple police stations.

“None of these cases have been fully investigated,” the Agbe family says, due to Okowa’s influence over “the entire Nigeria Police Command in Delta State.”

In May last year, Mr. Ibegbulem allegedly led another killer squad with pump-action shotguns against Mr. SundayOkonye, who was accused of burning down Okowa’s governorship billboards in Agbor.

Okonye told journalists from his hospital bed a week later that he recognized Ibegbulem, who gave the command to open fire, as the group’s leader. “It took the mercy of God to save my life,” Okonye said.

In another case, it was tears, agony and sorrow on Thursday 24th March to the people of Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government Council of the State as suspected thugs alleged to be the Governor Okowa’s killer squad together with some compromised team of Police officers ransacked and rained terror on the peace loving community.

It was learnt that the attack was organized under the guise of an operation to apprehend ‘illegal weapons’ in the community.

The murder of the young Arthur Agbe, the un-explained deaths of Mr Uzorka (a young aspiring politician), Mr Buzugbe (the former LGA Council Chairman) and the sudden death of former LGA woman Leader -Mrs Nwanneri, the attempted assassination of Sunny Okonye (whom Okowa allegedly bribed to disappear from the scene), are just a few of the many cases pinned to Okowa’s killer squad – operating with guns, witchcraft and poisons powerfully led by Ibegbulem.

According to sources, the said attack was aimed at targeting supporters and loyalists of Henry Baro, the former Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, who has been enmeshed in a battle with Okowa and the State House of Assembly Speaker, Monday Igbuya over political structure in the area.

Sources further listed those fuelling the political crisis as the Principal Secretary to Okowa, Ibegbulem, the Warri North Constituency in the Delta state House Of Assembly member Michael Diden (alias “Ejele”), chairman of the Uvwie Council, Stella Dabunor Otiotio, and Delta state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Bright Edejevwrho.

“At all costs, the governor and his hatchet men want Baro’s supporters to go down. He is using his Principal Secretary to cause crisis in Ekpan community. Governor Okowa is a big disappointment and a disgrace; he has failed to settle a crisis that was initiated between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekpan before the last governor’s primary election in 2015,” another source who pleaded anonymity for fear of being attacked by Okowa’s killers squad said.

Also, it was gathered that another reason Ibegbulem has so much influential powers in the government is the fact that the present woman in his life was Okowa’s lover whom he impregnated but Ibegbulem took her as a wife to cover his principal’s shamefulness.

It was reliably learnt that Okowa has taste for anyone on skirt and also has sexual relationship with the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Evangelist Mrs. Onyemechi Mrakpor, wife of the Commissioner for Justice and Attonery-General of the state, Mr. Peter Mrakpor hence he was compensated with the office which is meant for Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

Ibegbulem, it was gathered collects over 50 per cent of any contract sum from contractors in the state, making it difficult for contractors to execute any contract given to them by the state government.

Ibegbulem, is also the incumbent Secretary to the State Government (SSG) while Festus Ovie Agas is just a figure-head receiving empowerment for supporting Okowa.