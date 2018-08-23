summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Thu, Aug 23rd, 2018

Why I Celebrated Eid-El-Kabir In Daura – Lalong

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said that he was in Daura to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with President Muhammadu Buhari and thank him for several projects executed in the state by the Federal Government.

In a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Datti, the governor also added that he was also in Daura to wish President Buhari well.

Lalong also sued for peace, saying it is a precondition for development.

He said: “We have come to thank the father of the nation for several federal government projects, and like Oliver Twist, to solicit for more.”

