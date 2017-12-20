Why I Am Tagged “Controversial” Sanusi

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Emir of Kano Sanusi II has explained why he is seen and addressed as a controversial man.

Sanusi stated that his principle of heating the nail on the head or saying the truth the way it is and to whomever is concerned earned him the title and emphasize that people shouldn’t invite him to any function to present a speech if they don’t want to here the truth.

The emir who hampered on the issue of men marrying multiple wives and giving birth to children they can not cater for, is one of the reasons people say he’s controversial in recent times.

” It is important we ask ourselves what kind of society have we created in the North?

” How can people be allowed to marry wives they can’t feed? Giving birth to children they can not provide for their needs and at the end send them to the streets to beg. Islam states you must take good care of your wife and the children. Under what religious law is a man instructed to allow his wife and children to take care of themselves ? He asked.

Sanusi stressed that unless the issue of the family is properly addressed, the problem will continue to stare the society in the face.