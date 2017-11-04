Why I Agreed To Appear Before Senate – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says if need be, he would appear before the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of office leveled against him. Addressing State House reporters yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the IGP said he was discussing the issue with his legal team.

“These are legal issues. We are discussing with our legal team. Obviously, if there is need, we are going to appear for the sake of having respect for the Senate. I will appear before them,” Idris said.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had at Senate plenary on Thursday, asked the IGP to honour the committee’s invitation if he had nothing to hide.

The IGP said he was at the Villa to brief President Buhari on the security challenges in the country and the November 18 Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Idris said about 21,000 police officers will be deployed for the election, adding, “We’re deploying our water boats to take care of the water ways, we’re deploring our helicopters to take care of the aerial surveillance and we’re deploying our conventional police men and special police units to take care of situations on ground. And by the grace of God, we’re going to have a successful and peaceful election in Anambra State.”

Idris also said several kidnappers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway have been arrested. “We’re taking them to court on everyday basis. Presently, we have almost over 3,000 suspects in the various police stations all over the country and we’re taking them to court,” he said.

–

Source: Daily Trust