Why EFCC Is Witch Hunting Mal Ibrahim Shekarau

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC despite lack of evidence is insisting on prosecuting the former minister of Education Mal Ibrahim Shekarau over the 25 million naira 2015 election logistics allegedly given to him.

Since 2016, when the issue of election fund came up, Shekarau was invited by the EFCC to explain the amount given to him along with other stake holders of the party in Kano to prosecute the election but he denied ever receiving such amount and challenged EFCC to produce any one who has given him the money or any evidence to prove that he actually collected the money.

Based on this, the former minister was asked to go, however, surprisingly, for reason best known to EFCC, we received communication from the agency that the former minister is to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday this week over the same alleged 25 million naira election fund.

Malam Shekarau recently granted interview to AIT where he scored Buhari administration below average.

Signed

Sule Ya’u Sule

Special Assistant to the former minister of Education.