August 16, 2018

Press Statement

Why Buhari Is Jittery, Embattled Over Electoral Act Amendment – PDP

…Accuses President of Holding Nigeria to Ransom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari, in

his desperation to achieve a personal ambition, is holding the nation to

ransom by refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill, passed by

the National Assembly to check manipulations in the 2019 general

elections.

President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are quavering

because the draft law effectively checked all their machinations, which

they have been deploying in rigging past elections and intend to use in

the 2019 general elections.

The amendment bill, which is in the overall interest of the nation,

embattles President Buhari because it eliminates openings for major

malpractices including the use of underage and alien voters, vote

buying, alteration of results and manipulation of voter register, which

the APC intends to use to rig the 2019 elections.

Such provisions include granting INEC powers to utilize Full Biometrics

Accreditation of voters with smart card readers and other technological

devices, which the Buhari Presidency and APC know will effectively check

their reliance on dead, underage and alien voters, which they intend to

use, particularly the Presidential election.

The amendment bill also provides for Instant Transmission of Results

from polling to collation centers which ensures real-time results and

reduces human interferences and election malpractices, thus effectively

checking the alteration of results by the APC.

Furthermore, the Presidency and APC are against the provision that makes

it mandatory for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to

publish voters register online as such will end their usual manipulation

of voter register ahead of elections.

The Presidency and APC are also opposing the amendment bill because of a

provision which restricts arbitrary qualifications for candidates and

encourages younger aspirants, as they fear that such can jeopardize

President Buhari’s chances within the APC.

President Buhari knows that, having failed Nigerians in his first

tenure, there is no way he can win in a free, fair and credible

election, hence the desperation to manipulate the system and undermine

the electoral laws.

The PDP therefore calls on the National Assembly to override President

Buhari since his refusal to sign the amendment bill is out of personal

and partisan interests instead of the overall interest of the nation.

This is especially as Nigerians have already reached a consensus to

rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to elect a new President

with the competence and sincerity of purpose to return our nation to

good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary