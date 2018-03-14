Published On: Wed, Mar 14th, 2018

Who Will Win The 2018 Balon d’OR And FIFA Best Award? Comparing Facts And Figures

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Who Will Win The 2018 Balon d’OR And FIFA Best Award? Comparing Facts And Figures

Who Will Win The 2018 Balon d’OR And FIFA Best Award? Comparing Facts And Figures

The race to the 2018 Balon d’Or and FIFA Best award can be argued by some to still be in its early stages considering the fact that we are still in the month of March but there are early favourites already. Looking across the five major leagues across Europe, a lot of names comes to mind but as it stands, there seems to be three major contenders- Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.

Here is how these three wonderful players compare for the 2017/2018 season as at 13th of March 2018

  Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar
Total Appearance         41            34      30
Total Minutes played       2884           2661     2418
Total Goals         34            33      28
Total Assist         13             6      16
Average shots per game        5.3            6.8      4.4
Pass Completion rate       80.4           81.2      79.2
Man of the Match award         22             9       16
Average Rating       8.58           8.06      8.99

 

These stats mean different things to different people as some take one stat more seriously than the other, so there who be a divergence of opinions as to who is leading the race.

The race might be far from the finish line and with success at the World Cup and Champions League proving in recent years to be a major determinant as to who wins what, there might still be some twist and turns as to how the race will finish.

Messi is known for his imperious consistency, Ronaldo, for his uncanny ability to finish the season strongly while Neymar, though injured presently might just come back in time to lead Brazil to World Cup glory.

Who do you think will win?

Drop your comments below.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It