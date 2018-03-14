Who Will Win The 2018 Balon d’OR And FIFA Best Award? Comparing Facts And Figures
The race to the 2018 Balon d’Or and FIFA Best award can be argued by some to still be in its early stages considering the fact that we are still in the month of March but there are early favourites already. Looking across the five major leagues across Europe, a lot of names comes to mind but as it stands, there seems to be three major contenders- Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.
Here is how these three wonderful players compare for the 2017/2018 season as at 13th of March 2018
|Lionel Messi
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Neymar
|Total Appearance
|41
|34
|30
|Total Minutes played
|2884
|2661
|2418
|Total Goals
|34
|33
|28
|Total Assist
|13
|6
|16
|Average shots per game
|5.3
|6.8
|4.4
|Pass Completion rate
|80.4
|81.2
|79.2
|Man of the Match award
|22
|9
|16
|Average Rating
|8.58
|8.06
|8.99
These stats mean different things to different people as some take one stat more seriously than the other, so there who be a divergence of opinions as to who is leading the race.
The race might be far from the finish line and with success at the World Cup and Champions League proving in recent years to be a major determinant as to who wins what, there might still be some twist and turns as to how the race will finish.
Messi is known for his imperious consistency, Ronaldo, for his uncanny ability to finish the season strongly while Neymar, though injured presently might just come back in time to lead Brazil to World Cup glory.
Who do you think will win?
Drop your comments below.