Who Will Win The 2018 Balon d’OR And FIFA Best Award? Comparing Facts And Figures

The race to the 2018 Balon d’Or and FIFA Best award can be argued by some to still be in its early stages considering the fact that we are still in the month of March but there are early favourites already. Looking across the five major leagues across Europe, a lot of names comes to mind but as it stands, there seems to be three major contenders- Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.

Here is how these three wonderful players compare for the 2017/2018 season as at 13th of March 2018

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Total Appearance 41 34 30 Total Minutes played 2884 2661 2418 Total Goals 34 33 28 Total Assist 13 6 16 Average shots per game 5.3 6.8 4.4 Pass Completion rate 80.4 81.2 79.2 Man of the Match award 22 9 16 Average Rating 8.58 8.06 8.99

These stats mean different things to different people as some take one stat more seriously than the other, so there who be a divergence of opinions as to who is leading the race.

The race might be far from the finish line and with success at the World Cup and Champions League proving in recent years to be a major determinant as to who wins what, there might still be some twist and turns as to how the race will finish.

Messi is known for his imperious consistency, Ronaldo, for his uncanny ability to finish the season strongly while Neymar, though injured presently might just come back in time to lead Brazil to World Cup glory.

Who do you think will win?

Drop your comments below.