DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Who Are Those Uncircumcised Philistines? – By Major Nkuma Igbokwe

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Biafra National Guard will not join issues for any reason; we strongly believe that Biafra restoration remains untouched and we are coming to touch the untouchable. For this; we find it imperative to keep the people of Biafra updated each time a significant move is made. We are primed for African style of agitation; knowing that the language is different from present language spoken by all pro-Biafra groups.

We shall continue to put the world on notice; Biafra agitation since the year 1999 continues to suffer genocide. Men and women continue to die each time Biafra is mentioned and they have always died without defending their lives. For 19 good years; the people of Biafra continued to bury their loved ones; shed tears while Nigerian leaders smile and enjoy their lives on our oppressions.

All civilian groups from 1999 have done their best; we appreciate the Biafran civilian populace, we love you all and we appreciate your efforts but this is the time to go back home and watch the Lord Almighty make a name for Himself. Your prayers; your love and your support are all we need from every single Biafran out there, for how you react will go a long way to shaping the cost of the Lord’s doing.

The 2007 principle on Self-determination made its articles plain; that he who sought after self-rule should also sought after self-defense and to us The Biafra National Guard; attack is the best form of self-defense. The agitating groups since over 18years could not or are afraid of activating this self-defense and that is what made Biafra National Guard different. We certainly cannot look on while our people are murdered every time Biafra is mentioned.

We remain very focused and the right time will dawn. Establishment of our Supreme Military Council with an appointment of a General shall be complete before 30th of May 2018. The world will marvel when Biafra National Guard finally takes its place in this era.

In preparation of what is to come and knowing what we suffered in the past as a result of media blackout or poor media coverage, we have set our media in order, incoporating a consultant; the lying Nigerian government will not paint us black any longer. This time will not be the same as during the three months war that occurred at Edda and Ohafia which prompted the re-establishment of Ohafia Barracks, as the Nigeria government bribed and forced the media to undermine our resolve before the world.

This time we came better prepared; as then we were painted as mere criminals instead of what we are- freedom fighters.

While our time is coming closer; we wish to bring to the attention of the media houses the channels that represent Biafra National Guard and what we stand for. In the event of whom we are, our official website, www.thebiafraguardian.com can tell our stories and make our image. The Biafra National Guard- (BNG) @thebiafranationalguard is our Facebook page. Biafra National Guard @BNG_National is our certified twitter handle prepared for the tasks.

The time of tears will soon be over; a time men shall die for the glory of their nation is closer, a time their deaths shall consolidate our own deaths. A time men shall fearlessly stand face to face with enemies of the Lord Almighty; who are those uncircumcised Philistines to kill the children of God? When Israel needed a military leader to defend the lives of the people; God gave unto them David and others, for Biafra National Guard will stand in that gap for the people of Biafra, just a little while, do not slumber, the army of the lord will arise.

Signed:

Major Nkuma Igbokwe