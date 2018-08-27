White House flag back at full staff less than 48 hours after John McCain’s death
The White House broke protocol Monday morning by returning the American flag to full staff before the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was buried.
The flag was flown at half-staff to mark the passing Saturday of the 81-year-old McCain after a battle with brain cancer, but was flying high the following day.
President Donald Trump frequently attacked and insulted McCain, one of his sharpest Republican critics, and reportedly objected to issuing a White House statement praising the senator’s life.
Flags are typically flown at half-staff on a president’s executive order until the day of internment, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Naval Academy.
McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol and Arizona State Capitol, and memorial services will be held in Phoenix and Washington.
