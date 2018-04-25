DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Wenger Admits Arsenal Sacked Him

Arsenal FC’s outgoing manager, Arsene Wenger has admitted he was sacked by the club’s according to reports hotsportstv.com.

Wenger who leads the team against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, in an explosive Europa league semi-final match, had last week Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his job of 22 years as manager of the London club.

Following which Arsenal released a statement saying the decision was mutual between the club and Wenger.

But Wenger on Wednesday made new revelations concerning the sudden announcement of his exit when he was asked why he was leaving with a year left on his contract and the Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid looming.

“The timing was not my decision. The rest I have spoken about it already.” He told SunSports

Earlier, Arsenal legend Ian Wright after Wenger’s announcement had said the Frenchman was forced out of the club with 12 months left of his contract.