We Remain Committed To Stability In West Africa, Buhari Assures Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said his administration will continue to work with ECOWAS countries to ensure stability in the sub-region as cross-border crimes pose more challenges to people and governments.

“ECOWAS is doing its best, and as you know, Nigeria is fully involved in the process of restoring stability in Guinea Bissau,’’ President Buhari told the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Mr Henrique Andriano Da Silva, at the State House after receiving his Letter of Credence.

The President said the relationship between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau had always been healthy, noting that as the country regains its stability there would be more room for improvement.

President Buhari, who also received the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Thailand, Mr Wattana Kunwongse, said Nigeria and Thailand had a lot to share in the ongoing effort to diversify the economy, with focus on the agricultural sector.

“Our relationship has been very long and very commendable. We appreciate the help we get in agriculture from Thailand and we will keep working together,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau said his country remains grateful for all the support it received from Nigeria during the prolonged political crisis.

“We are very grateful for your commitment to ensure peace in Guinea Bissau and your soldiers have been in our country to ensure stability,’’ the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador of Thailand said Nigeria’s position as a “regional power’’ puts it in the spotlight for the recovery and stability of Africa.

“Under your leadership and guidance, we believe the economy will recover and the entire country will be strengthened,’’ he said.