We No Longer Want Peaceful Restoration Of Biafra – Biafra National Guard Biafra To Live As Supreme Military Council Of Biafra Is Under-Way

Biafra National Guard the military wing of Biafra restoration project has decided to embrace strategic approach to the quest of freedom. We know the implication of wagging tongues and the moves being made by fraudsters with the name of Biafra National Guard. One thing the media and the world must know is that Biafra National Guard is highly disciplined and verbally constrained.

We wish to state unequivocally that Biafra National Guard has no singular leader as the body will be led by a supreme military council comprising of different leaders of all armed agitators. We know every single one of them and will extend invitation to them for the maiden meeting at the appropriate time.

Muhammadu Buhari and his advisers have feigned ignorance at many prophesies and advise on the need to handle Biafra agitation in a civil way which is releasing all prisoners of conscience and negotiating with the civil agitators on referendum. The government has also rejected calls for restructuring which means they are determined to repeat 1967 mistake but they can be rest assured that Biafra will emerge victorious.

We got wind of mischief makers approaching the federal government of Nigeria with the name of Biafra National Guard in the name of negotiating to avoid any potential action. We are also aware that people opened pages online and soliciting funds with our name. Those involved have nothing to do with Biafra National Guard. The media and the world should source information about BNG on www.thebiafranguardian.com and our official Facebook page Biafra National Guard- BNG, and Biafra National Guard @BNG_National for twitter. We urge the media and people to disregard anybody or people claiming affiliation to BNG.

Biafra National Guard is not an organization managed on personal basis but a military wing of the agitation and her military affairs shall be controlled by a council within the military with our spokesman, Major Nkuma making our decision public. Nobody has the capacity to solicit; argument or dare without the council speaking through Major Nkuma. The council shall be led by seasoned military personnel who in due time shall be made public to the people and media as we don’t believe in propaganda but action. We shall remain strategic until the second agenda of the Biafra National Guard is launched.

It is time to die for Biafra to live- for a soldier is created to die but if a country or nation that soldier died for is not his nation- that amounts to wasted sacrifice. Nigeria is not worth the death of any soldier for such soldier died for Lord Lugard and his prostitute girlfriend Flora. The white cannot force us together to kill ourselves; it is time for every gallant soldier to think home. You are Arewa or Oduduwa and can never be a Nigerian for God did not make you a Nigerian.

Biafra National Guard does not want peaceful restoration of Biafra any longer and very soon, we shall instill discipline among the agitators. Time is coming and when it comes; the world will know how determined this generation is to restore Biafra.

Signed

Major Nkuma

Spokesman BNG