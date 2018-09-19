DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“We Hereby Declare The Proscription Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo” – IPOB

By virtue of the overwhelming compliance with the 14th of September 2018 Sit-At-Home order issued by IPOB and the mandate conferred therein as the authentic representative of the people of the east, we the Indigenous People of Biafra do hereby declare the proscription of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all other gatherings of saboteurs and collaborators operating within Biafra. In keeping with the spirit of this declaration, we warn that anybody or group of persons working with Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo or South East Governors Forum is doing so at their own risk. These two groups (Ohaneze & South East governors) do not represent the people of the east and lack the popular mandate to do so. Events of September 14, is confirmation that our people have rejected their politics of acquiescence, servitude and slavery.

Ohaneze Ndigbo was formed in 1976 to destabilize the progressive established order under the leadership of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe in the run up to 1979 democratic rule. The few surviving founding members of Ohanaeze will attest to this undisputed fact. To weaken the post war cohesion that still existed among the people of the east, Fulani caliphate gathered their Igbo agents together to destroy the east from within. With what Ohaneze has become in recent times, there is little doubt that our oppressors succeeded in holding us down through their agents in Ohaneze and governor’s lodges.

Contrary to public perception, Ohaneze Ndigbo is not a creation of Igbo people but rather is an assemblage of high profile traitors during the war, with the exception of Dr. Akanu Ibiam. It was a group engineered by Arewa north to provide the east with false leadership. From inception, Ohaneze Ndigbo has been answerable to Arewa North not to the people of the east. No Ohaneze Ndigbo leader can emerge without the blessing of the northern ruling class.

It was this same Ohaneze Ndigbo that took money from their Northern masters to allow three Igbo speaking local governments from Ebonyi to be carved into Benue State. The same Ohaneze Sat and did nothing as Obigbo, Egbema and the rest of Igbo speaking people were gerrymandered into Rivers State and Delta State to be categorised as South South. They abandoned Igboakiri (Igbanke) to Ogbemudia and his Northern masters, that made an Igbo territory part of Edo State. They betrayed Anioma people by repeatedly refusing to fight for their absorption into the core Igbo family. Today we have families in Egbema divided along state lines. Some people in the same family, with the same surname find themselves in two distinct geo-political zones. Some are South East the other is Niger Delta. This is an unpardonable crime by Ohaneze Ndigbo against the land and the people.

With over 90 per cent compliance to the IPOB sit-at-home order, including Enugu and Ebonyi State as evidenced by photos obtained from the server of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, it has been confirmed beyond every reasonable doubt that all parts of Biafraland complied with the order. By so doing, Biafrans conferred a historic and unprecedented mandate on IPOB to pilot the affairs of the Eastern Region.

All efforts by South East governors to use financial inducement and media misinformation to fool the people into thinking some parts of Biafra did not comply with the order has been laid bare by secret photos of empty Enugu streets taken by NAN which they conspiratorially failed to publish. The existence of these NAN photos confirms what we have always known, that South East governors decided to wage media war to discredit a successful exercise once it dawned on them that IPOB command the loyalty and mandate of the people.

Nothing under sun shall remain concealed forever. News Agency of Nigeria must be compelled to publish all pictures it took of northern Biafran territories on the morning of September 14, 2018. If compliance was not 100% as they claim, why have they refused to officially publish their own pictures? If they have any shred of credibility left, News Agency of Nigeria should state if any of the pictures published alongside this press release is not part of the many pictures they took of empty Enugu streets on the mid-morning of September 14?

In as much as the the people of the east is concerned, Ohaneze Ndigbo no longer exist, but only on paper. Henceforth any public gathering organised by them will be disrupted. The era of traitors and collaborators presiding over the affairs of the people of the east has come to an end.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB