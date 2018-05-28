DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

We Have Resolved To Support President Buhari For A Second Term – Araraume

…As He Flags-Off NDDC Road Reconstruction In Okigwe Zone

Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has stressed the resolve of the people of South East to back President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition. He made this statement at the fag-off of the remedy of failed and unmotorable sections of the Anara-Mbeke-Umuelemai road amongst several other roads in the area. He said, “our people have resolved that our President will be re-elected in 2019, it is the decision of our people, the people of this senatorial district, state and the south east region. President Buhari has done well for Ndigbo and deserves our support”

The Federal Commissioner representing the South East in the National Communications Commission, NCC, said the Anara-Mbeke-Umuelemai road is a major link road to Abia and Akwa-Ibom states with connection to Owerri and Orlu zones of the state. He said the accidents recorded on the road owing to the bad spots will now be a thing of the past with attendant economic and concomitant benefits to the people of the area.

The representative of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, officially received the road from the traditional ruler of Anara, HRH, Eze Ogemdi Agbugba, and handed it over to the contractor, Mr Alaa of Mecano Intergrated Service. Engr Nnamdi called for cooperation from the communities and requested them to channel their complaints on the state of work of the road to their office rather than obstruct the contractor, assuring that the agency will swiftly intervene when any such complaint arises.

Eze Agbugba of Anara in his speech thanked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume for attracting the road project and several others in the area even as a private citizen. He described Senator Araraume as an illustrious son of the state and prayed for God’s blessings on him and his intentions.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include, Dr Chiji Collins, Member representing Isiala Mbano in the Imo State House of Assembly, APC Chairman of Isiala Mbano, Hon Anayo Edeh, Chief Juilius Asagwara, Chief Azubuiuke Ekwegh, other party leaders and member’s, Commercial motor cycle riders, traditional rulers from the area.