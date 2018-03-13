DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Following its failure to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), on Tuesday pledged to reposition itself in order to correct the mistakes of the past.

The National chairman of the Comrade Peter Ameh, who stated this in Awka, while inaugurating the new state executive of the party yesterday, expressed hope that the party would get to its destination in the nearest future.

He noted that the party, as an opposition, is not known for name calling, but constructive criticisms.

“We want to re-organise the party in Anambra state, we want to reposition PPA in the state, we don’t want what happened during the governorship election of November 18, 2017 to repeat itself.

“Our democracy is growing and improving in a slow pace, but I still believe that we get to our destination one day,” he said.

He commended the leader of the party in the State, Mr Godwin Ezeemo for taking the party to a greater height, adding that the aim of the party was to inject new blood into the system.

Ezeemo, who was the governorship candidate of the party during the November 18th election, said members should make sacrifices for things to work.

He said the problem in Nigeria politics was that everyone wants to lead and no one wants to be led, adding that for PPA to succeed, the members had to be focused.

Responding, the state chairman, Sir Dan igbokwubili, said their predecessors came to ridicule the party in the State and not to lead, the reason it performed poorly during the election.

He said the new executive would strife to salvage the situation, noting that those elected to lead the party were all tested hands, promising that they would not disappoint the people.