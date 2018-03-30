DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

One of the Boko Haram suspects in white shirt is No.5 on the Nigerian Army wanted list and three other suspected members of the group have been arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The vehicle conveying the suspect and three members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), were intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano – Azare road, in Bauchi State. On interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and he is taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.

Efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims. Main while, troops has intensify search on the major highway to deny and arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium.

Thanks for your kind cooperation

–

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations