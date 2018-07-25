DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Vote Out APC Govt, Ex-Gov Yuguda Tells Bauchi Electorate

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From ‎Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to gear up to vote out the current All Progressives Congress administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing.

The former governor stated this on Wednesday in Bauchi shortly after being handed the flag of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) to fly as its candidate in the August 11 Bauchi South senatorial bye election.

Yuguda, who emerged the candidate of the party as the sole aspirant, submitted that the people had suffered enough under the APC government in the state and declared that, “It is high time to vote out APC.”

He assured the voters in the senatorial district that he was going to give them good and quality representation in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly if elected in the bye election.

The former governor added that his legacies as a two-term governor of the state are there to speaking volume about his leadership ability and therefore urged the people in the district to vote for Green Party massively.

In another development, a former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Ladan Salihu, has emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the bye election.

Dr Salihu, emerged the party’s candidate after securing a total of 575 votes at the PDP’s primary election to defeat his closest contestants, Garba Dahiru with 96 votes and Hajara Yakubu Wanka with 35 votes.

In his post-victory address, Salihu assured that if voted as senator next month, he will ensure good governance and economic revival of Bauchi South senatorial district.

He promised to initiate empowerment programmes to reduce poverty and unemployment in the district.

The former FRCN boss commended the delegates and the entire PDP members for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the August 11 bye election, assuring them that he will justify the confidence reposed in him if elected.

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain in the state and the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Bala Mohammed, has stated that the peaceful conduct of the primary election was a reflection of the resolve of the party to ensure credible electoral process.

The former minister stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after the party’s primary election, adding that PDP has resolved to establish a credible and acceptable framework in conducting its primary elections to ensure credibility in nominations its candidates.

He then assured Nigerians that if return to power in 2019, the party will improve on its past performance especially in the execution of developmental projects.