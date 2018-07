DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“If you marry two wives, you go know which one wey better. Fayose is the better wife. E de cook, e de give husband food. E no de give am trouble. You must bring back Fayose on Saturday”

~ Buhari’s Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, at the APC/Fayemi Mega rally in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

