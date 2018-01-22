DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

[Video] IPOB Returns With Rally In Aba

The leadership and family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide yesterday honored our family members, gallant Biafrans who were murdered in cold blood by Fulani dominated Nigerian Army, Police and DSS one year ago at Igweocha (Port Harcourt) during President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. We commend Biafrans and lovers of freedom but particularly IPOB family members in Aba, Igweocha and environs that rallied in Aba yesterday 20th of January 2018 at the memorial march in honour of those murdered by Nigerian security agents.