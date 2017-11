Fulani Militia/Herdsmen Celebrating After The Jos Massacre

#Watch this video and share until it gets to Buhari.

Fulani herdsmen cutting harvested yams for their cows to feed on… One of the herdsmen is carrying AK47. Is this how Nigeria will develop Agriculture? Isn’t this wicked? Yet, President Buhari, who is the patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association is saying and doing nothing.