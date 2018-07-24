DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

[Video] Cheers As Dogara Arrived The Green Chamber Today

See video below.

The atmosphere at the national assembly was one filled with glee and jubilation as the Speaker of the house of representatives arrived the Green Chamber earlier today to preside over the seating.

The jubilation draws from the intimidation launched by the Buhari led security forces against the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President earlier today in an effort to stop them from appearing at the senator for today’s seating.

The members of the NASS – for this reason – were jubilant to see the arrival of the Speaker.