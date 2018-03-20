DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Austin Echefu

The driver of a heavy duty truck on Monday, March 19, 2018, ran into a ditch at the road construction site along Okigwe Road, close to the Imo State University (IMSU) Junction during the early hours of about 6am.

The driver of the fully loaded tipper with chippens was said to be driving down from Okigwe town to Owerri but suddenly drove into an ongoing underground drainage system while on his way to make his supply in Owerri.

According to eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the driver ran into the exposed drainage with his colleague as the vehicle almost capsided.

Both of them miraculously survived and were immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital within the city for urgent medical treatment.

It was also observed that the construction company whose firm’s name was not given as it was not displayed at the site according to practice also did not display any caution sign ahead of the construction site as such would enable motorists and other road users to be well informed that a construction work was going on at that point.

It was also observed that there was no adequate safety precaution, no safety/traffic management, as such could checkmate the rate of road mishaps at that particular construction site.

There had been series of road accidents on road construction sites in Owerri due to lack of safety management.

Last year a couple drove into an exposed manhole in front of the state government house, losing their life.