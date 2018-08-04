DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, Prof. Msugh Kembe has commended the partnership between the University and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Chapter, toward the training of qualified Journalists in the state.

Kembe made this commendation in a congratulatory message to the elected NUJ Chairman,Mr David Ukuma.

The Vice Chancellor urged the NUJ to maintain the synergy between the University’s department of Mass Communications for more grandaunts to become professional journalists.

According to him partnering the NUJ will enable students on trainings to benefit through objective reportage of activities in the state.

He said the university’s continuous partnership with the 4th estate of the realm will enable more graduands from the department showcase their achievements and draw attention of the larger society to our challenges.

Kembe also urged journalists in the state to disseminate accurate information about all happenings and development on the campus anf in the state in conformity with the tenets of the profession.

In a related development, NUJ in Benue has condemned, in strong terms, what it described as a ‘political rascality’ currently being perpetrated by the political class in the state.

This was contained in a communique signed by its communique drafting committee Chairman, Mr Frank Ihundu and Secretary, Jennifer Gyanggyang and made available to newsmen, in Makurdi.

It called on the political actors responsible for the crisis to rather use dialogue, due process and the rule of law to resolve their differences.

It stated that the renewed attacks, killings and massive influx of herdsmen amd cattle into Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state were an affront on the sensibility of the law abiding and innocent citizens of Benue.

The statent which also condemned the illegal occupation of the Benue House of Assembly by security personnel and called on President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency, rise and arrest the ugly situationsin the state to prevent them from degenerating beyond control.