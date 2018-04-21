Uwajeh’s Appointment: ‘Buhari Truly Determined To Kill Corruption’

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The recent appointment of Victor Uwajeh, a United Kingdom-based Nigerian private investigator, to recover all looted funds and undeclared assets from ‘corrupt’ public office holders, has been described as a right step taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to kill corruption in Nigeria.

An advocacy group under the auspices of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) led by its President, Barr. Edward Omaga gave this description in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja during weekend.

Omaga said it has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari is truly determined to kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria, adding that the wealth of experience Uwajeh has acquired international in the area of curbing criminality in public offices will enhance the ongoing anti-corruption war.

Presidency had recently announced Mr Victor Uwajeh as a consultant to Federal government to recover all looted public funds in the past and put search-light to where all undisclosed assets are around the world.

The Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution matters, Barr. Okoi Obono-Obla who is chairing the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, announced the appointment during the week, where he noted that it is necessary to take such step as part of the ongoing fight against corruption.

Expressing its optimism on Saturday about the appointment, the GICN, known for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices commended Federal government for such a ‘worthy’ appointment, saying indeed Buhair is resolute in his resolve to kill corruption.

According to the group, Uwajeh had brought his wealth of experience to bear in Nigeria when he was engaged by successive administrations to unravel numerous economic crimes involving high profile personalities and agencies.

GICN said, “No doubt, the choice of Evangelist Uwajeh to trace and recover undeclared assets as well as funds looted from government coffers goes to show that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCR is indeed resolute in his resolve to kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria.

“The record we have of Evangelist Uwajeh depicts him as one of the finest Private Investigator around, having been trained at the Redding University, United Kingdom.”

However, the president of GICN, Barr. Edward Omaga advised Federal government not to rescind its decision in dealing with ‘corrupt’ public office holders, urging Buhari to snub any distraction corrupt people may want to bring and beware of those disgruntled politicians.

Omaga said, “We understand that corrupt individuals both in public and private sectors of the economy will do everything possible to distract the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla from maintaining focus and ridding our dear country of rot, corruption, misappropriation and waste.

“After all, it is no longer strange that when you fight corruption, corruption surely fights back. President Buhari must beware of some disgruntled politicians who are trying use the media to paint Evangelist Uwajeh in bad light within this period just to settle personal scores.

“We therefore call on other sister Civil Society Organizations, people of good conscience and the international community to join hands with Mr. President as he strives to make Nigeria great again.”