Blackmail Of Andy Uba: Uwajeh In Trouble, Court Issues Arrest Warrant

The self-acclaimed private investigator, Chief Victor Uwajeh, who had been involved in series of blackmail and extortion case has landed into fresh trouble, according to information made available to 247ureports.com. Uwajeh failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Chief Victor Uwajeh is undergoing criminal trials at a federal high court in Abuja for attempted blackmail of a serving Senator. Chief Victor Uwajeh is said to have approached the Senator with documents purportedly belonging to him. The documents contained signatures and letter headed agreements purported indicting the Senator. With the said documents, Chief Victor Uwajeh attempted to extort money from the Senator. According to reports, he requested for the sum of N1billion.

Senator Andy Uba quickly alerted law enforcement authorities. A petition was submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police [IGP]. Uwajeh was interviewed and the documents examined. Following forensic analysis, the documents were deem forged. Uwajeh was indicted.

Interestingly, Uwajeh failed to appear before the Judge yesterday. A visible perturbed Judge, Justice John Tsoho of the federal High court, Abuja adjourned the case to February 13 while threatening he would issue a warrant of arrest if Uwajeh fails to appear before the court on the 13 February, 2018 to take his plea on charges bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud.

Uwajeh may be declared wanted on February 13.

Already sources near Uwajeh indicate he may have decided to up the ante. He has approached various social media influencers to assist him in the blackmail of the Judge, IGP and the Senator.