September 4, 2018

Press Statement

USIP Report: Call Buhari, APC to Order, PDP Urges World Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges Nigerians and the

international community to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the All

Progressives Congress (APC) responsible, should there be violence ahead

of the 2019 general elections or in the aftermath, as alerted by the

United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

The party also urges world leaders and international bodies to

immediately call the Buhari Presidency and the APC to order, so that

their electoral desperation does not result in a large-scale political

and humanitarian crisis in our country.

The PDP said that the independent report by USIP, which details the

plots by the ruling party to ‘use intimidation tactics’ in the electoral

process, has vindicated its stand that the APC has been stoking the

ambers of violence, having realized that Nigerians have rejected it and

that it will lose in any credible, free and fair election.

The use of violence and intimidation by the APC in recent elections,

including the Ekiti governorship election as well as recent

bye-elections in Kogi, Bauchi and Katsina states, further validates

USIP’s report on the violent proclivities of the APC.

Besides, USIP’s direct caution to the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) over its manifest credibility doubts to deliver

credible election, also places a huge moral burden on INEC Chairman,

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, given its exposed clandestine meetings between

officials of the commission and APC leaders on ways to rig the

elections.

While the PDP expresses worry over the desperation of the APC as

reflected in the USIP report, our party calls on all Nigerians and

friends of our nation to rally in unity against the machinations of the

APC, a party that has shown itself to be against the unity and stability

of our country.

Moreover, Nigerians are already decisive on a peaceful and united

country, where compatriots live harmoniously and will do all to resist

the divisive machinations of the APC, particularly ahead of the 2019

general elections.

Furthermore, President Buhari and the APC should know that no amount of

intimidation and harassment can break the will of Nigerians in their

iron-cast resolve to rally on the platform of the PDP to free our nation

from the oppressive grips of the incompetent and anti-democratic

Buhari-led APC administration.

Nigerians have witnessed enough violence, bloodletting and deaths under

the APC and are not ready to allow such to prevail in the 2019 general

elections.

President Buhari and the APC should therefore accept the reality of

their rejection by Nigerians and immediately retrace from all their

anti-democratic tendencies and actions that tend to push our nation to

the brinks.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary