September 4, 2018
Press Statement
USIP Report: Call Buhari, APC to Order, PDP Urges World Leaders
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges Nigerians and the
international community to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the All
Progressives Congress (APC) responsible, should there be violence ahead
of the 2019 general elections or in the aftermath, as alerted by the
United States Institute of Peace (USIP).
The party also urges world leaders and international bodies to
immediately call the Buhari Presidency and the APC to order, so that
their electoral desperation does not result in a large-scale political
and humanitarian crisis in our country.
The PDP said that the independent report by USIP, which details the
plots by the ruling party to ‘use intimidation tactics’ in the electoral
process, has vindicated its stand that the APC has been stoking the
ambers of violence, having realized that Nigerians have rejected it and
that it will lose in any credible, free and fair election.
The use of violence and intimidation by the APC in recent elections,
including the Ekiti governorship election as well as recent
bye-elections in Kogi, Bauchi and Katsina states, further validates
USIP’s report on the violent proclivities of the APC.
Besides, USIP’s direct caution to the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) over its manifest credibility doubts to deliver
credible election, also places a huge moral burden on INEC Chairman,
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, given its exposed clandestine meetings between
officials of the commission and APC leaders on ways to rig the
elections.
While the PDP expresses worry over the desperation of the APC as
reflected in the USIP report, our party calls on all Nigerians and
friends of our nation to rally in unity against the machinations of the
APC, a party that has shown itself to be against the unity and stability
of our country.
Moreover, Nigerians are already decisive on a peaceful and united
country, where compatriots live harmoniously and will do all to resist
the divisive machinations of the APC, particularly ahead of the 2019
general elections.
Furthermore, President Buhari and the APC should know that no amount of
intimidation and harassment can break the will of Nigerians in their
iron-cast resolve to rally on the platform of the PDP to free our nation
from the oppressive grips of the incompetent and anti-democratic
Buhari-led APC administration.
Nigerians have witnessed enough violence, bloodletting and deaths under
the APC and are not ready to allow such to prevail in the 2019 general
elections.
President Buhari and the APC should therefore accept the reality of
their rejection by Nigerians and immediately retrace from all their
anti-democratic tendencies and actions that tend to push our nation to
the brinks.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary