DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

US Embassy Suspends Consular Services In Abuja

The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in Abuja till further notice.

It explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold temporarily.

Consular operations in Lagos were, however, not affected, the mission said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the decision.

The message read, “Until further notice, all consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services.

“Consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.”

The Embassy directed American citizens in the north with emergency services needs to continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

It said American citizens in the north with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and LagosACS@state.gov) to discuss their options.

“Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.

“Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for a later announcement of resumed consular operations in Abuja,” the mission said.

–

Source: Punch