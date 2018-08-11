UPP Serves INEC Notice Of Ward Congresses
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
UPP Serves INEC Notice Of Ward Congresses
The Hon. Chairman
Independent National Electoral Commission
Zambezi Crescent
Maitama – Abuja.
Dear Sir,
NOTICE OF THE UNITED PROGRESSIVE PARTY (UPP) CONGRESSES TO ELECT WARD,
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND STATE EXECUTIVES IN 36 STATES AND THE FEDERAL
CAPITAL TERRITORY (FCT)
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the United Progressive Party
(UPP) has resolved to hold the Party’s Congresses to elect the Party’s
Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees across the
country, on the days stated as follows.
WARD AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT CONGRESSES:
Date: Saturday 25th August, 2018
Venue: United Progressive Party Secretariats in all the Local
Government Areas in Nigeria.
Time: 10:00a.m. prompt
LAST DAY FOR THE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES ARISING FROM WARD AND LOCAL
GOVERNMENT CONGRESSES:
Date: Wednesday 29th August, 2018
Venue: United Progressive Party Secretariats in all the Local
Government Areas in Nigeria.
Time: 10:00a.m. prompt
STATE CONGRESSES:
Date: Saturday 1st September, 2018
Venue: United Progressive Party State Headquarters across the
country and FCT.
Time: 10:00a.m. prompt
LAST DAY FOR THE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES ARISING FROM STATE CONGRESSES:
Date: Wednesday 5th September, 2018
Venue: United Progressive Party State Headquarters across the
country and FCT.
Time: 10:00a.m. prompt
In view of this, the Party’s letter dated 4th July 2018, notifying the
Commission of the conduct of Congresses to elect Ward, Local
Government and State Executives in Imo State, is hereby set aside.
Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem
Sincerely,
CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE
NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP