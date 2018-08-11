DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

UPP Serves INEC Notice Of Ward Congresses

The Hon. Chairman

Independent National Electoral Commission

Zambezi Crescent

Maitama – Abuja.

Dear Sir,

NOTICE OF THE UNITED PROGRESSIVE PARTY (UPP) CONGRESSES TO ELECT WARD,

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND STATE EXECUTIVES IN 36 STATES AND THE FEDERAL

CAPITAL TERRITORY (FCT)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the United Progressive Party

(UPP) has resolved to hold the Party’s Congresses to elect the Party’s

Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees across the

country, on the days stated as follows.

WARD AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT CONGRESSES:

Date: Saturday 25th August, 2018

Venue: United Progressive Party Secretariats in all the Local

Government Areas in Nigeria.

Time: 10:00a.m. prompt

LAST DAY FOR THE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES ARISING FROM WARD AND LOCAL

GOVERNMENT CONGRESSES:

Date: Wednesday 29th August, 2018

Venue: United Progressive Party Secretariats in all the Local

Government Areas in Nigeria.

Time: 10:00a.m. prompt

STATE CONGRESSES:

Date: Saturday 1st September, 2018

Venue: United Progressive Party State Headquarters across the

country and FCT.

Time: 10:00a.m. prompt

LAST DAY FOR THE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES ARISING FROM STATE CONGRESSES:

Date: Wednesday 5th September, 2018

Venue: United Progressive Party State Headquarters across the

country and FCT.

Time: 10:00a.m. prompt

In view of this, the Party’s letter dated 4th July 2018, notifying the

Commission of the conduct of Congresses to elect Ward, Local

Government and State Executives in Imo State, is hereby set aside.

Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem

Sincerely,

CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP