UPP Is The Party To Beat In 2019

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is the most articulate and straight

to the point party that addresses the burning issues in Nigeria today.

Nigerians and most especially the youth should embrace the United

Progressive Party (UPP) to take over power from the All Progressive

Congress (APC) government at the centre which has failed us.

Nigerian youth who are yet to register for their Permanent Voters Card

(PVC) should immediately proceed to register now that the exercise is

on going all over the nation by INEC (Independent National Electoral

Commission), failing which they should forever keep their silence.

Your PVC is your power to decide who rules over you in 2019.

UPP is the only party right now in Nigeria who has in its manifesto

registered with the electoral body (INEC) and stands firmly for:

1. Self Determination

2. Referendum

3. Restructuring

4. Unconditional Release of Prisoners of Conscience

5. Resource Control

6. State Police/Community policing

7. True Federalism.

This is why our youths across the length and breath of this country

should come out en-mass, come 2019 election, and embrace (UPP) United

Progressive Party and express their anger through voting and not by

crying and carrying arms. UPP has articulated policies for the

development of our youths, sports and culture as an aspect of national

education. Our over-riding aim is to create a new generation sound in

body and mind, full of confidence and team spirit that has been

developed in the field of competitive sports at the highest level, and

capable of every challenge of an unpredictable world with easy of

assurance.

In giving the youth secure footing in our cultural heritage, we give

them an anchor which enables them to appropriate the technology and

business sophistication of the modern world without losing their

ground in a secure traditional system of values. In club activities

and team sports, experience is garnered, which is directly applicable

to nation building and future leadership responsibilities.

To attain this goal, a UPP government;

1. Will initiate and monitor the implementation of legislation

that fully protects the rights of the child, defend the child against

all forms of abuse and social exploitation in keeping with Geneva

Convention on the Rights of the Child.

2. Will support morally and financially all existing youth groups

whose programmes are consistent with the moral, physical and

intellectual nurturing of the young.

3. Will encourage the youth to take part in development

activities and programme to prepare them for future leadership roles.

4. Will seek ways of making the NYSC programme more attractive to

the youth by improve service conditions.

5. Will create vocational and skill acquisition centres for the

training of youths who do not have the benefit of formal education.

6. Will sponsor individual sportsmen and women to participate in

International sports competitions outside the country.

7. Will encourage physically disabled youths who show interest in

sport by providing specialized equipment.

8. Will support the building of sport centres in every Local

Government Area of the country.

9. Will promote annual exhibition of arts, artifacts and crafts

during which prizes will be awarded.

10. Will ensure that cultural studies are introduced into academic

curriculum at all levels of education. This will keep alive our

heritage in the consciousness of the youths.

With the above mentioned points, UPP is offering Nigerians and more

especially Nigeria Youths, we see UPP as a party to beat come 2019.

COMRADE JOHN. M. EWODAGE

National Youth Leader, UPP

Email: johndage2007@yahoo.com

08052416020