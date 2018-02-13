DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

UNITED PROGRESSIVE PARTY (UPP)

NATIONAL SECRETARIAT, ABUJA

PRESS RELEASE

UPP Endorses Kingsley Muoghalu For President

The leadership of the United Progressive Party (UPP) is delighted to

read that Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu addressed the media in Lagos to

announce his intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in the

forthcoming presidential election.

UPP wishes to commend him for his courage and noble intention. Prof.

Kingsley Muoghalu is eminently qualified and endowed with both the

intellectual capacity and international connections to undertake the

project of contesting to be Nigerian President in 2019.

He is within the age bracket preferred for such enormous national

project and sufficiently detribalized to take Nigeria to a greater

height. We believe that time is ripe for Nigerians to put forward a

President that the World Community will respect and be prepared to do

political business with. We believe also that Prof. Muoghalu will

bring tremendous value to bear on the contest for the 2019

presidential election.

With Prof. Muoghalu on the ballot for the 2019 presidential election

Nigerians will be presented with a credible alternative option.

Although Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu in his statement said that he is

still consulting widely, we in UPP do not hesitate to encourage him to

increase the tempo of his consultations. In the same token, without

any reservation, extend our hand of fellowship and collaboration to

the new entrant to the presidential race for the 2019 presidential

election.

We wish to recall that when the present leadership of UPP founded the

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in June 2002, the party

directed its presidential focus to the South East geopolitical Zone to

encourage eligible presidential aspirants from the zone to contest the

presidential election of 2003. The party took steps to offer the

platform to about 6 eminently qualified persons on the APGA platform

to contest the presidential election. But they declined the offer one

after the other on reasons that bothered on lack of courage. When it

was about two weeks to the close of nomination of presidential

candidates the leadership of the party practically conscripted the

late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu who was before that time a member

of the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP). It was by this

singular initiative of the party leadership that resulted in his

contesting the 2003 presidential election on the platform of APGA.

Unfortunately in subsequent presidential elections those who hijacked

the party through several conspiracies decided to reward the sponsors

of the crisis in APGA by adopting the presidential candidate of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 presidential elections

contrary to the original vision and policy directive of the founding

fathers of the party.

In 2012, the United Progressive Party (UPP) was founded to among other

things, promote the vision of encouraging qualified and credible

presidential aspirants from the South East geopolitical zone to have

the opportunity of presenting themselves to Nigerian people as

presidential candidate.

Unfortunately, the 2003 scenario re-enacted itself when nobody from

the South East geopolitical zone summoned the courage to contest for

the presidency of Nigeria. In that circumstance the National

Executive Committee (NEC) of the party unanimously presented the

National Chairman, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie and the then National

Secretary, Barrister Bello Umar to contest for President and Vice

President respectively. Their nominations were ratified by the

National Convention of the party at Aba, Abia State in December 2014.

In June 2017, in a well-attended non-elective National Convention of

the party held at Awka, Anambra State, the party reaffirmed its policy

of seeking for a credible presidential candidate from the South East

geopolitical zone. The party, UPP, similarly ratified its updated

manifesto which included the Self Determination of Nigerian Ethnic

Nationalities, Restructuring, Referendum, Unconditional Release of

Prisoners of Conscience, Resource Control, State Police/Community

Policing, and True Federalism.

It is therefore a thing of joy to see a highly qualified and credible

Nigerian in the person of Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu stepping forward to

be counted.

We are receptive to collaborating with other political parties that

are similarly inclined like the UPP to give Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu

the necessary boost and encouragement to march forward to contest for

the office of President of Nigeria in 2019.

IN PROF. KINGSLEY MUOGHALU, NIGERIANS HAVE A CREDIBLE ALTERNATIVE OPTION.

CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP