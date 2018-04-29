UPP Condemns Bombing Of Nwodo’s Home
29th April, 2018
Press Release
UPP Condemns Bombing Of Nwodo’s Home
It is with shock and anger that we received the sad news of the
bombing of the country home of the President General of Ohaneze, Chief
Nnia Nwodo. This is a highly provocative and cowardly act. It is
public knowledge that Chief Nwodo has recently been a victim of
unprovoked verbal attack and threats from certain quarters for reasons
of his principled stand on issues in the line of duty as the President
General of Ohaneze. It is also not unlikely that some terrorist
organisations from outside Igbo land may be behind this dastardly act
with a view to provoking Ndigbo to take precipitate action.
We call on the Police, DSS and all relevant security agencies to
spread out their dragnet to track down and bring to justice the
culprits and their sponsors.
We urge Chief Nnia Nwodo to remain strong, resolute and committed to
his patriotic leadership of Ndigbo at this trying time. We assure him
and the entire leadership of Ohaneze of our solidarity and prayers.
CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE
NATIONAL CHAIRMAN