29th April, 2018

Press Release

UPP Condemns Bombing Of Nwodo’s Home

It is with shock and anger that we received the sad news of the

bombing of the country home of the President General of Ohaneze, Chief

Nnia Nwodo. This is a highly provocative and cowardly act. It is

public knowledge that Chief Nwodo has recently been a victim of

unprovoked verbal attack and threats from certain quarters for reasons

of his principled stand on issues in the line of duty as the President

General of Ohaneze. It is also not unlikely that some terrorist

organisations from outside Igbo land may be behind this dastardly act

with a view to provoking Ndigbo to take precipitate action.

We call on the Police, DSS and all relevant security agencies to

spread out their dragnet to track down and bring to justice the

culprits and their sponsors.

We urge Chief Nnia Nwodo to remain strong, resolute and committed to

his patriotic leadership of Ndigbo at this trying time. We assure him

and the entire leadership of Ohaneze of our solidarity and prayers.

–

CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN