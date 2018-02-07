DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

PRESS RELEASE

UPP Commends National Assembly For Amending The Laws On The Order Of Elections

–

We commend very highly the proposed amendment of the laws guiding the

Order of Elections starting with the 2019 general election. The

political significance and the positive democratic implication of

conducting the presidential election last as proposed cannot be

over-emphasized.

Over the years political parties especially those in opposition have

persistently canvassed for the present order that is being proposed.

Each time the Electoral Act was subjected to amendment, political

parties always seized the opportunity to demand for this type of

amendment. It is common knowledge that any party that won the

presidential election since the commencement of the present democratic

dispensation in 1999 always benefited from the bandwagon effect of

winning overwhelmingly in subsequent elections. In all cases such

party ended up dominating the National Assembly, majority of the

States and the State Assemblies in Nigeria. In this way the opposition

political parties are weakened to the extent that the State Assemblies

and National Assembly never developed outside the whims and caprices

of the ruling political party and its executive arm. The Legislature

became more rubber stamp of the Executive arm of Government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with its overwhelming majority

turned down several demands for the reordering of the elections

schedule. The same scenario replicated itself, the moment the APC won

the presidential election with President Muhammadu Buhari as its

presidential candidate in 2015.

We are aware of the internal destabilization of the main fabric of the

APC which has paved the way for the successful review of the Order of

Elections especially now that most of the legislators are uncertain of

being renominated by the ruling party following their face-off with

both the presidency and their party leadership. If this is what it

will take for political parties to win election on the merit and

popularity of their candidates then our democracy and the Nigerian

people are the major beneficiaries.

We are satisfied that INEC has given an early assurance that it will

comply with the provisions of the law provided that the period

specified by the Constitution of Nigeria for such amendments to be

completed, is met.

CONTINUOUS REGISTRATION OF VOTERS

Our great party is excited about the involvement of practically all

stakeholders in the Nigerian project in canvassing for mass

participation in the continuing voter registration exercise. We urge

others that have not keyed into this effort to do so because it is the

only way Nigerians can participate democratically in electing their

preferred representatives and leaders in elections.

We urge the National Assembly to facilitate this effort by

appropriating to INEC sufficient funds to enable the Commission spread

the registration points to, at least each Ward in Nigeria. The

response to the clarion call for Nigerians to ensure they registered

and obtained their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is still very low mainly

because prospective voters can hardly afford the transport fares of

travelling to the Local Government Headquarters for such registration.

It is even more frustrating to a few who managed to find the transport

fare but do not find the INEC officials readily at hand to register

them or resolve their problems which may be for transfer of their

place of registration or any such similar problem. Everything must be

done to encourage eligible Nigerians to exercise their franchise in

subsequent elections.

We fear that the concerted effort being made by stakeholders to

sensitise eligible Nigerians to register may not yield expected

outcome if the point of registration remains the Local Government

Headquarters. On the order hand we expect a quantum leap in the number

of registered voters if registration points are spread out to Ward

registration centres.

ELECTRONIC VOTING

It is also gratifying to note that the current 8th Assembly has come

to appreciate the need and benefits of full electronic voting system.

INEC should comply with the law that gives it the latitude to deploy

modern technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

The recent experience in which election conduct has degenerated to a

bazaar situation with obvious connivance of INEC presiding officers

and security agencies is a recipe for anarchy should such perfidy and

malfeasance be allowed to feature in the forthcoming 2019 general

elections.

CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP