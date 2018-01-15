DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

14th January, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

UPP Boycotted The Charade Called Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election

The United Progressive Party (UPP) and its candidate in the 28th March

2015, Anambra Central Senatorial election, Chief Flint Obiekwe

boycotted the charade called Anambra Central Senatorial rerun poll

held on Saturday 13th January, 2018.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu dated 19th December, 2017, and duly

acknowledged by the commission, the UPP National Chairman, Chief

Chekwas Okorie stated that the party and its candidate, Chief Flint

Obiekwe would not “waste our resources to participating in a campaign

that will turn out to be wasteful, unlawful and deceitful”.

UPP further stated: “The judgment that the Court of Appeal gave

directing INEC to conduct a rerun election in Anambra Central

Senatorial zone within 90 days is subject of appeal at the Supreme

Court of Nigeria as we speak. UPP, INEC and others are parties to the

appeal pending at the Supreme Court.

“The public was shocked that INEC has shown unusual personal interest

in this matter proceeded to fix a date for the Anambra Central

Senatorial Zone rerun election in spite of the appeal pending at the

Supreme Court”.

UPP expressed concern that our democracy is showing signs of heading

to anarchy due mainly to issues bothering on corruption, deliberate

connivance and outright incompetence of the managers of the election

and security agencies and called on well-meaning political parties

that have candidates in the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone election

to adopt the party position and boycott the rerun poll.

I am shocked that despite this clear position of the United

Progressive Party, INEC proceeded to include the party and its

candidate in this sham election and mischievously allotted votes to

UPP to deceive unwary members of the public. It is manifest that UPP

did not campaign for the rerun poll nor forwarded names of its polling

agents to monitor it.

The votes assigned to the party are figment of the fertile imagination

of the officials of the electoral body as UPP members were duly

informed that the party would not participate in the rerun election.

I urge party members and supporters to remain calm as we await the

outcome of the appeal pending at the Supreme Court.

–

CHIEF FLINT OBIEKWE

UPP CANDIDATE

ANAMBRA CENTRAL SENATORIAL ELECTION 2015.