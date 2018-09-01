DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

UPDATE: Saraki in Bayelsa: Commiserates With Governor Seriake Dickson

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today paid a condolence visit to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the loss of his mother, late Ma Goldcoast Dickson.

In a tweet on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the Senate President, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said:

“I was in Bayelsa State today to commiserate with Governor Seriake Dickson, on the loss of his mother, Ma Goldcoast Dickson, whom Governor Dickson once described as his rock, counselor and guardian angel. May the Almighty grant her eternal rest. Amin.”