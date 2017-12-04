Update On Libya From The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

–

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, ABUJA

______________________________________

PRESS RELEASE

Updates on the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy

of Nigeria in Tripoli, Libya in addressing the plight of

Nigerian migrants in Libya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continuously briefed the public on the

efforts of the Ministry as well as that of the Embassy of Nigeria in Libya in

addressing the plight of Nigerian migrants in that country.

Further to this, the Ministry wishes to remind the public that the emergency

phone numbers to contact our Embassy in Libya for assistance

are: +218910144487, +218925099384 and +218917953365. The contact email

addresses for the Embassy and the Ministry are: nigeria@nigeriantripoli.org and

help@foreignaffairs.gov.ng. Indeed, through these contacts, the Embassy has been

receiving requests for intervention from some relations of the victims who are based

in Nigeria.

The Ministry also indicated that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs,

His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the Charge d’Affaires, en titre (Head

of Mission) in the Embassy, Mr. Iliya Danladi Fachano, to Abuja for consultations.

He is in Abuja already and during the period of the consultations, arrangements have

been made for him to address press conferences on the issue. This would afford the

Nigerian public the opportunity to hear from him directly.

The Ministry equally wishes to inform the public that the Embassy has been

visiting detention camps to identify Nigerians for registration and issue Emergency

Travel Certificates (ETC) to them.

As of today, the Embassy has a record of 2,778 registered Nigerians in

accessible detention camps and they are ready for repatriation;

2

The Embassy, in collaboration with the International Organisation for

Migration (IOM), repatriates 250 Nigerian migrants by flight to Lagos

weekly – each flight can accommodate only 250 passengers;

Thus far, the Embassy, in collaboration with the IOM has repatriated

about 3,000 Nigerians;

From the 2,778 registered Nigerians who are still in detention camps, by

tomorrow, Tuesday 5th of December, 2017, another set of 250 Nigerian

migrants will be arriving at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos at

7.00.p.m. to be received by NEMA officials;

The repatriation is a continuous exercise and the Embassy routinely

issues the requisite travel documents to the migrants;

The Embassy will continue to engage the legitimate government in

Libya and other stakeholders in addressing the plight of Nigerian

migrants in that country.

The Ministry would like to seize this opportunity to advise intending Nigerian

travelers to avoid Libya at this period, because of the dangers they may encounter in

the process of their journey.

On the report of the slave market in Libya, the African Union Chairman has

condemned such act if discovered to be true. The Federal Government has equally

condemned it through a Press Release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on

26th November, 2017 while noting the challenges that the Libyan government is

facing in the maintenance of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs planned to engage the United

Nations, African Union, European Union and other stakeholders to ensure that the

perpetrators of the slavery are brought to justice and that the phenomenon is brought

to an end, as it violates the fundamental human rights of the victims and it is

unacceptable to the civilized world.

Signed

Tiwatope Adeleye ELIAS-FATILE, PhD., FNIPR

Spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

4th December, 2017