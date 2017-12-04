Update On Libya From The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, ABUJA
PRESS RELEASE
Updates on the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy
of Nigeria in Tripoli, Libya in addressing the plight of
Nigerian migrants in Libya
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continuously briefed the public on the
efforts of the Ministry as well as that of the Embassy of Nigeria in Libya in
addressing the plight of Nigerian migrants in that country.
Further to this, the Ministry wishes to remind the public that the emergency
phone numbers to contact our Embassy in Libya for assistance
are: +218910144487, +218925099384 and +218917953365. The contact email
addresses for the Embassy and the Ministry are: nigeria@nigeriantripoli.org and
help@foreignaffairs.gov.ng. Indeed, through these contacts, the Embassy has been
receiving requests for intervention from some relations of the victims who are based
in Nigeria.
The Ministry also indicated that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs,
His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the Charge d’Affaires, en titre (Head
of Mission) in the Embassy, Mr. Iliya Danladi Fachano, to Abuja for consultations.
He is in Abuja already and during the period of the consultations, arrangements have
been made for him to address press conferences on the issue. This would afford the
Nigerian public the opportunity to hear from him directly.
The Ministry equally wishes to inform the public that the Embassy has been
visiting detention camps to identify Nigerians for registration and issue Emergency
Travel Certificates (ETC) to them.
- As of today, the Embassy has a record of 2,778 registered Nigerians in
accessible detention camps and they are ready for repatriation;
- The Embassy, in collaboration with the International Organisation for
Migration (IOM), repatriates 250 Nigerian migrants by flight to Lagos
weekly – each flight can accommodate only 250 passengers;
- Thus far, the Embassy, in collaboration with the IOM has repatriated
about 3,000 Nigerians;
- From the 2,778 registered Nigerians who are still in detention camps, by
tomorrow, Tuesday 5th of December, 2017, another set of 250 Nigerian
migrants will be arriving at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos at
7.00.p.m. to be received by NEMA officials;
- The repatriation is a continuous exercise and the Embassy routinely
issues the requisite travel documents to the migrants;
- The Embassy will continue to engage the legitimate government in
Libya and other stakeholders in addressing the plight of Nigerian
migrants in that country.
The Ministry would like to seize this opportunity to advise intending Nigerian
travelers to avoid Libya at this period, because of the dangers they may encounter in
the process of their journey.
On the report of the slave market in Libya, the African Union Chairman has
condemned such act if discovered to be true. The Federal Government has equally
condemned it through a Press Release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on
26th November, 2017 while noting the challenges that the Libyan government is
facing in the maintenance of law and order.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs planned to engage the United
Nations, African Union, European Union and other stakeholders to ensure that the
perpetrators of the slavery are brought to justice and that the phenomenon is brought
to an end, as it violates the fundamental human rights of the victims and it is
unacceptable to the civilized world.
Signed
Tiwatope Adeleye ELIAS-FATILE, PhD., FNIPR
Spokesperson
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja
4th December, 2017