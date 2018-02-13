DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

UNIZIK Trains 7000 Students On Entrepreneurship

By Nedum Noble

No fewer than 7000 fresh students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has been trained in Leadership and Entrepreneurship scheme.

The week long orientation course that culminated into the Matriculation ceremony of the institution was graced by some captains of industries, politicians and Director Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies, with Prof. Ngozi Anyikwa addressing the students.

The Dean Students Affairs Professor Stanley Udedi said the new students were exposed to diverse topics, including acquiring entrepreneurial skills while in school.

He encouraged the freshmen to take advantage of Chike Okoli Centre’s capacity as a foremost skill acquisition centre to build themselves as creators of labour.

Udedi further warned them not to tow lazy path considering the high unemployment situation in the country, even as he thanked the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the event, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics Prof. Charles Esimone for their support to make the event worthwhile.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the student studied in an ambient environment, devoid of harassment whilst their need were promptly responded to, just as he thanked the VC for his unwavering commitment towards the welfare of students through provision of financial support and logistics for the event.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, expressed delight at the huge turnout of students and commended the students for being the lucky few to be admitted out of the thousands of candidates that applied to the University.

He underscored the need for the freshmen to key into the university’s spirit of discipline, self-reliance and academic excellence whilst urging them to leave behind their parochial mindset and worldview now that they were in the university.

He reminded the students of the University’s zero-tolerance to cultism, exam malpractices, use of illicit drugs, indecent dressing and other vices, and warned them not to engage in such acts.

He also highlighted packages put up by the University management to help students from indigent background that have verifiable financial needs.