DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

UNIZIK To Absorb Best Graduating Students – VC

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

The Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku on Tuesday, said the institution would retain all its best graduating students desirous to work with the university.

He said those to be retained must have been found worthy both in character and learning at the end of the compulsory one year national youth service.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony to the best graduating students at the university auditorium, Ahaneku disclosed that a total of 54 students were selected for the award out of 7,731 graduands for the academic year.

Ahaneku noted that the event, the second in the series, offered the university the opportunity to celebrate excellence targeted at challenging others to strive harder for better performance.

“We are giving all the best graduating students the opportunity to join us if they so desire. We can’t afford to allow our best brains to waste away,” he said.

He urged them to reciprocate the knowledge and skills acquired in course of their stay in the institution by giving back to their alma mater through projects undertaken and researchers.

“We look forward to the time when most of you must have been established and will come back to improve the lots of the university by taking up the projects of your choices,” Ahaneku added.

The Vice Chancellor reitereted the commitment of the university to producing self-reliant graduates in tandem with the motto of the institution of excellence and self reliance.

Congratulating the students for the giant feat, the VC reminded them that they already had a good name which must be jealously guarded and reflected in whatever assignment they would be engaged in the outside world.

He also commended their parents and guardians for their labour and commitment which translated into the outstanding performance.