UniAgric Makurdi Shut Indefinitely Over Death Of Four Students

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) was forcefully shut down today after a bus reportedly killed four students of the institution.

The death of students according eye witnesses led the students to protest and destroy school property.

247reports gathered that trouble started after four of its students lost their lives and several others sustained severe injuries in a motor accident involving a passenger’s bus and a motorbike within the school premises.

The University was shut down indefinitely following massive scale of destruction of several buildings, particularly the ICT center, university health center, vehicles belonging to staff of the clinic among others.

Our correspondent also gathered that the incidence happened at the a north Core section of the institution close to the School of Agronomy at about 7:30am when a bus conveying some passengers had a tyre burst and hit a motorcycle carrying two persons.

The two students who were riding on the motorcycle were said to have died on the spot while others who were in the vehicle also sustained varying degree of injury.

Sources said the deceased students had gone to write a test in school but forgot their Identity cards at home. They were said to be heading back home to get the identity cards after the lecturer in charge asked them to produce it before they could be allowed to sit for the test.

Some of the students who were eyewitnesses, Aron peter, Robert Atile, staid many of the victims were asked to provide their Identity cards before they would be allowed to write their test. It was on their way back to get the Identity card that they met their untimely deaths. He also said those injured have been taken to the hospital.

Reports said while two students died on the spot, two others died from the accident after they were taken to the hospital bringing the number of deaths to four.

One of the staff at the health center, who did not want to be named and whose vehicle was among those destroyed, their offices vandalized and touched by the rampaging students, expressed shock over the incident,

According to one of the eyewitnesses account he observed that the destruction was fuelled by rumor and urged student to be careful.

In an effort to forestall more breakdown of law and order on campus, the management of the institution closed down the school immediately until further notice.

A statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Senate and Council, Mrs. Helen Nyitse, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir on behalf of Senate had approved that the students should proceed on mid semester break with immediate effect.

“By this notice, all students are expected to handover all University property in their possession and vacate the campus before 2pm today, Wednesday 15th August, 2018 until further notice,” the state read in part.