Unfortunate Death Of A Prospective Recruit

Press Release

Recruitment Into The Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force regrets to inform the family of one Danjuma Christiana of her sudden death. The deceased was a female PC recruit candidate with number PSCRKD094 from Kaduna State undergoing Medical screening for 2018 Police recruitment.

The said late Danjuma Christiana slummed while filling Medical Test Form; she was resuscitated and rushed to National Hospital Abuja where she was confirmed dead at about 1100hrs. Her corpse earlier deposited at the National Hospital Mortuary Abuja has been released to her family. The Inspector General of Police has therefore, directed a full investigation into the death of this promising young lady. The Inspector General of Police also commiserates with the family of the late Danjuma Christiana, the Government and good people of Kaduna State over her sudden demise.

ACP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD