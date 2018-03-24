DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Unemployment: Buhari Urges Graduates To Explore FG Initiatives

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

President Muhammad Buhari on Friday, challenged Nigerian graduates to take advantage of the various initiatives of the federal government to tackle the unemployment challenge in the country.

He said familiarizing themselves with the numerous programmes of government would further enhance their chances to be gainfully employed.

Speaking during the 2018 convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, President Bulgari, who spoke through the Minister of state for education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, assured of enabling environment for such ventures.

“In today’s global economy of which Nigeria is part and driven by private sector creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, with the knowledge and skills graduates have acquired they are ready for the world of work.

“This is because persons equipped with the requisit skills, namely: technical/vocational and entrepreneurship, they are ready for mobilization through adequate supports to enable them create employment for themselves and through that also for others or enter skills-basd jobs in the private sector,” he said.

He enumerated the many initiatives of government in tackling unemployment to include, N-power, the Bank of Industry’s Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES) programmes, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Agriculture support schemes.

The President also commended the institution for being among the nine universities drawn from the six geopolitical zones to benefit from the phase 1 of infrastructural and other developments.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, listed the achievements of his administration as: maitenance academic calendar; improvement of teaching and learning standard and sustainance of conducive environment for learning.

Ahaneku also said the University was selected to run the 2018 Rhodes scholarship for West Africa, as well as the third consecutive award winner of the Confucius Institute.

Responding, former national special adviser to the President, Chief Ben. Ndii Obi who was one of the three persons that received honorary doctorate degrees, expressed delight over the award given to him from a university named after a former Nigerian President he described as his mentor.

He pledged to reciprocate the gesture through continuous support to the institution which, according to him, is situated in his hometown.

Other honorary awardees were, Alhaji Sani Zango Daura, who was awarded doctorate degree in Public Administration, and Chief Jacob Wood, chairman of Golden Gates, who bagged doctorate in Business Administration.