UNDP Charges Governments To Invest More In Programs That Promotes Youth And Women Entrepreneurship, Skills Acquisition

By Gbenga Akingbule

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has charged governments of the North- East states to invest more resources in programmes that will promote Women and Youths Entrepreneurship, Technical, Vocational and skill acquisition .

UNDP says the increased attention in empowering women and youths in the region is the only way towads addressing some of the underlying causes instability in the region , particularly in boko haram ravaged communities of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Graduation Ceremony of 225 Internally Displaced Persons – Trainees from north east in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital, UNDP Country Director, Samuel Bwalya said more government intervention will make the women and youths economically viable and social engaged .

” I therefore encourage governments in the region to invest in programmes that promote youth entrepreneurship, technical , vocational and skills aquisition ” nothing that ” it is the only way we will address some of the undying causes of instability here and other parts of the country .” Bwalya said .

Bwalya stated that the UNDP will continue to support the Federal and state governments in establishing standard and vocational training facilities that will be useful in providing technical and vocational skills.

The UNDP Country Director revealed that 225 IDPs drawn from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states paticipated in 6 month intensive training of UNDP livelihood schemes where participants undertook vocational skills in five trades of ” Computer Studies , Shoe / Leather work , Hairdressing, Tailoring and Catering and Decorations.

” These women and youths have been given opportunities to acquire life – long skills is shaping their lives and making them economically viable and socially engaged” adding that ” they will be given a set of start up kits in the chosen vocation.

” I wish to bring to your attention that these women and youths- 225 of them – are part of 575 that were identified through rigorous and competitive process in 2015.” Bwalya said.

Farida Umar , one of the graduated IDP from Adamawa state who was trained in tailoring a was full of gratitude to UNDP and promised to assist her family members and friends with proceeds from her new vocation .

” I’m very happy now , I had thought my future will be meaningless after boko haram attack my community but all thanks to Allah who brought UNDP to train me in tailoring; I can now take care of my self , family members and friends from what i will be earning as a tailor”. Farida said with a beaming smile on her face .