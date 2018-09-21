DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“UN Receives IPOB Delegation”

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commend the leadership and delegation led by the deputy leader Mazi Uche Mefor to the United Nations On September 14, same day Biafrans were remembering the victims of the invasion of the home of our leader at Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia. This is the first time in the post war history of Biafra that the leadership of any group, movement or people has met with the United Nations in a face to face meeting to discuss anything pertaining to the plight of Biafrans or the Eastern Region.

It was a historic encounter that will go a long way in cementing the diplomatic credentials of IPOB in the eyes of the international community. This is the very first time that United Nations have had the opportunity to host Biafrans to a meeting. It is only appropriate that we appreciate all those working tirelessly hard with our diplomatic team based in London to accomplish this feat.

We equally commend the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS-IPOB) under the distinguished leadership of Mazi Chika Edoziem who accompanied our deputy leader to the historical meeting in the company of the rest of the High Command of the Indigenous People of Biafra. The historic encounter with United Nations officials in Geneva has opened up avenues and opportunities for further engagement between IPOB and relevant UN agencies around the burning issues of human rights violations by the Buhari regime and enforcement of IPOB’s universal right to self determination.

During the discussions, Uche Mefor pledged on behalf of the worldwide family of IPOB to commit the movement to working within the guidelines of United Nations charters and obligations in recognition of the unique privilege Nigeria currently enjoy as a full fledged member of the United Nations.

Unfortunately, the Kanu family, whose United Nations invitation to the event was truncated by the Swiss embassy in Abuja alongside other first hand eye witness to the military invasion of Afaraukwu on September 14, 2017 the day over 28 persons were shot dead by the Nigerian military, was denied representation at the meeting because the Swiss embassy refused them entry visa to Switzerland on the instructions of the Nigerian government. This flagrant disregard for United Nations issued invitation was also raised during discussions which the UN team assured the IPOB delegation will be looked into as a matter of urgency.

With this meeting satisfactorily concluded, IPOB has gone where no other group of leaders before it has dared go to. It will forever be recorded that for nearly 50 years and for the very first time in the history of Biafra, an interface was facilitated between representatives of the people of Biafra (IPOB) and the United Nations. Due to issues of confidentiality, we are not at liberty to divulge every detail of what transpired. Suffice it to say they the world has been officially placed on notice that IPOB as a movement is determined to carve a separate existence for the people of Biafra (South East/South South) away from Nigeria.

Anybody or group of people previously in doubt about the efficacy of our multidimensional approach has been dispelled with this meeting. IPOB leadership is working quietly on all diplomatic fronts, below the radar, to avoid the usual sabotage by the Nigerian state, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and their local agents that don’t want to see Biafra emerge as a free nation.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.