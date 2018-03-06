DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Umunze Fracas: Monarch Demands Full Investigations, Immediate Release Of Detained Youths

By Nedum Noble

The traditional ruler of Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state, HRH Promise Eze Abilikete has condemned in strong terms the alleged invasion of his community by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said he was yet to come to terms over those who carried out what he referred to as barabic act, saying the attitude of the officers did not depict that of an organization set up by the government.

He described members of his community as peace loving citizens, and not criminals, who do not deserve such kind of treatment from a reputable organisation as the police force.

The monarch called on the state government to as a matter of urgency, set up a panel of inquiry, independent of the police to investigate the excesses of the police who carried out the dastardly act.

He said such panel would not only find lasting solution to the ugly incident, but would assist in bringing to book the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others in order to avert any recurrence.

He also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained youths arrested by the during the incident.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in his palace, the traditional ruler said the frequent invasion and harrasement of the police on the community, has continued to pose a source of worry to him and his peace loving people.

He said the relationship between the community and the police had been cordial before it suddenly went sour occasioned by the recent development.

He recalled the role the police played when his 2-year old only daughter was abducted in 2007 after spending two weeks in the kidnappers’ captivity.

“I have always liazed with the DPO in this community where we reached agreement that they are to work with our vigilante operatives who are very strong,” he said.

The monarch said no fewer than fifty two youths in the community were arrested by the SARS, but added that 17 of them had since been released, while 25 of them were still in detention.

“Their recent invasion in my community and at odd times for that matter, as well as the steady arrest of youths has continued to paint the community and the people on a bad light.

“The actions of these police officers does not also speak good of the force. I still wonder whether those who invaded our community are real police officers in view of the calamities they carried out here.

“We are peace loving people and not criminals as they label us. We cannot afford to continue to be on the news for the wrong reasons,” he said.

According to the monarch, the genesis of the incident had nothing to do with land tussle as earlier reported in some quarters, but revealed that it was fracas between two individuals over a little girl.

He said trouble ensued when one of the individuals, said to be a relation to the girl, had accused the other for beating the girl.

“The accusation triggered quarrel which culminated into fighting between the two of them.

He said one of them quickly went and lodged a complain at the Umunze police station, and were reconciled by the DPO, adding that the same person who pledged not to raise the matter again, reported the matter to the Abia state police.

“The police came and raided the area and arrested the other man, together with some other youths. But instead of taking them to the station here, they took them to Ajali without the knowledge of the DPO.

“They later came back and arrested more of the youths, some of who were bailed with the sum amount of money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000,” he said.

According to the monarch, it was the come back visit of three of the police to the community that triggered the anger of the youths of the community who confronted them, leading to the sporadic shooting of guns by the police.

He however said he had since pleaded with the irate youths to remain calm, assuring them that efforts were being made to find a lasting solution to the fracas.

Collaborating the naration of the traditional ruler, the President General of the community, John Akanyeonu, said about four youths sustained gunshot during the ugly incident, and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

He said the fracas also claimed the life of a middle aged woman who recently lost her husband, as well as a police officer who died after jumping off from a moving vehicle.

According to him, properties worth millions of naira were also lost in the incident, including two hotels that were razed down by the officers of the SARS.

Meanwhile, the Anambra police command has confirmed the death of a policeman in the last week fracas.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, disclosed that some police officers sustained severe injuries which resulted in the death of the deceased.

The command vowed that it would not fold its arms and allow miscreants violate the law with impunity, just as it revealed that the suspects arrested will be charged to court to face the law in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

It described the incident as unfortunate, assuring law-abiding residents of police protection.

The statement read in part, “On March 2, 2018, police officers from Zone 9, Umuahia, were on investigation activities over a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, on a matter bordering on conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace over land.

“However, when the team got to Umuenze, the youths attacked them with weapons, and the policemen sustained severe injuries which resulted in the death of a policeman.

“The area was reinforced by a police team to calm the situation, but the youths were still violent and some of them were arrested. No individual is above the law. We are out to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.