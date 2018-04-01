DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Umahi Orders Arrest Of Contractor Over Poor Quality Of Senator's Constituency Project

There was a mild drama yesterday in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state as Governor David Umahi ordered the arrest of a contractor handling Senator Soni Ogbuorji solar system constituency project for poor quality.

Senator Soni Ogbuorji recently defected from the PDP to the APC. The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi is a member of the PDP.

Governor Umahi who was on his routine inspection of ongoing projects across the State was irked by the poor quality of a solar system project being carried out in the area by the contractor and ordered for his arrest.

The Governor while addressing journalists said he was touched by the inferior materials being used by the contractor to execute Senator Ogbuorji constituency project, adding that he will not allow any part of the state to be a dumping ground for inferior projects.

He chided Senator Ogbuorji for allowing the contractor to execute such project with poor and inferior materials, noting that the state government has a laid quality standard which projects are executed and warned that his government will not allow any project be it state or federal in any part of the state to be done with inferior materials.

“This is totally unacceptable. I have been monitoring projects in the state being executed by my administration. The idea is to ensure that contractors adhere to the quality control of the state government and today I ran into the contractor who probably was executing a constituency project attracted by Senator Soni Ogbuorji with a very low quality to install solar light in Uburu. I felt bad because such projects could endanger the lives of our people.”

“We have declared the contractor arrested and we have called on the Minister of Works, Housing and Power to take note that Ebonyi State is no longer a dumping ground for inferior projects. We have made it a point of duty that any contractor executing any projects under whatever platform must conform to the quality already laid in place in the state”

“Nigeria citizens and Ebonyians have been made to hold their leaders responsible for every job done. They have to reject poor quality job executed by the government and that is why I have stopped this constituency project because of the poor quality of the solar system. I have also directed the contractor upon his release to come to the state capital and see the quality of solar system we have put in place and try to do same as we shall not accept anything of less quality”

The Governor lamented that the person who attracted the constituency project, Senator Ogbuorji could not monitor the project to ensure the quality of the solar light, saying “This is a man that has been in the Senate for almost eight years now and he could not attract quality constituency project to his constituents but inferior and dangerous solar light”